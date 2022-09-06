Instructure to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Daly, will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference.

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

Time: 9:45 a.m. ET ( 7:45 a.m. MT )

Live webcast: ir.instructure.com ; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for a limited time

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

