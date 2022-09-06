Belong Announces HQ Move from California to Miami

Home management platform rapidly expanding to new markets, including Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, rental home management company Belong announced the move of its headquarters to Miami, Florida during a 'Cafecito Talk' hosted by Mayor Francis Suarez. The announcement comes amidst Belong's rapid expansion into the Florida market, highlighting Miami's appeal to start-ups and tech companies.

Mayor Francis Suarez said, "Belong's decision to set anchors in our city shows how strong the Miami Movement is"

Belong calls itself a "residential network," and manages long-term rental homes for individuals and small real estate investors.

The network has expanded rapidly since announcing its $80M Series C funding round in May of this year and currently services metro areas in California, Washington, and Florida with plans to expand to several more through the end of 2023.

Belong CEO, Ale Resnik, emphasized the cultural fit between Miami and Belong: "Miami represents a glimpse at a possible future of the USA. One that's multicultural, more pragmatic, and less ideological. This is an ecosystem where consumer tech can blossom."

Mayor Francis Suarez at the Cafecito to welcome Belong to Miami said, "Belong's decision to set anchors in our city shows how strong the Miami Movement is. Our growing tech ecosystem will greatly benefit from having them here as they continue to provide better, innovative solutions for homeowners. I am looking forward to seeing how Belong unfolds in Miami and impacts the lives of our residents for the better."

Salomon Horowitz, Belong's general manager in Florida, says the move is good news for Miami rental owners: "Miami is one of the fastest growing rental and real estate markets in the country, so it makes sense for Belong to set up our HQ in the center of the action. We are committed to helping homeowners become financially free with no stress and excited to make that easier for Miami homeowners."

Belong has opened a hotline for homeowners who'd like to learn more about listing their rental homes. 786-786-1073 for Spanish and 786-628-0600 for English.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Battery Ventures, GGV Capital, and Fifth Wall, the top technology and real estate investors in the United States, Belong is a residential network that makes owning a rental home easy and stress-free. Belong offers a one-stop-shop home management platform for homeowners so they never have to be a landlord. Instead, Belong homeowners get financial tools to manage their investment, guaranteed rent, and have their home taken care of by high-quality residents and an in-home maintenance team. Belong also enables residents to receive extraordinary service while they build towards homeownership with each on-time rent payment, helping them break the perpetual renting cycle.

