ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2022

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2022 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, 22.8% above the levels reported in August 2019.

Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary










August


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,915,346

2,669,223

3,543,252

32.7

21.5


23,564,174

18,137,183

26,079,079

43.8

10.7

Domestic Traffic

1,546,236

1,347,712

1,791,666

32.9

15.9


11,078,558

9,470,412

11,799,961

24.6

6.5

International Traffic

1,369,110

1,321,511

1,751,586

32.5

27.9


12,485,616

8,666,771

14,279,118

64.8

14.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

815,043

935,781

905,678

(3.2)

11.1


6,501,170

6,490,941

7,086,614

9.2

9.0

Domestic Traffic

733,331

872,000

819,719

(6.0)

11.8


5,801,363

6,173,739

6,467,266

4.8

11.5

International Traffic

81,712

63,781

85,959

34.8

5.2


699,807

317,202

619,348

95.3

(11.5)

Colombia

1,100,536

1,016,541

1,483,764

46.0

34.8


7,793,748

5,897,201

10,682,141

81.1

37.1

Domestic Traffic

929,410

865,436

1,210,803

39.9

30.3


6,591,052

5,036,353

8,922,406

77.2

35.4

International Traffic

171,126

151,105

272,961

80.6

59.5


1,202,696

860,848

1,759,735

104.4

46.3

Total Traffic

4,830,925

4,621,545

5,932,694

28.4

22.8


37,859,092

30,525,325

43,847,834

43.6

15.8

Domestic Traffic

3,208,977

3,085,148

3,822,188

23.9

19.1


23,470,973

20,680,504

27,189,633

31.5

15.8

International Traffic

1,621,948

1,536,397

2,110,506

37.4

30.1


14,388,119

9,844,821

16,658,201

69.2

15.8















Mexico Passenger Traffic









August


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,546,236

1,347,712

1,791,666

32.9

15.9


11,078,558

9,470,412

11,799,961

24.6

6.5

CUN

Cancun

867,640

824,710

1,072,363

30.0

23.6


6,001,677

5,814,426

6,749,418

16.1

12.5

CZM

Cozumel

17,655

23,963

23,284

(2.8)

31.9


136,407

102,552

115,228

12.4

(15.5)

HUX

Huatulco

74,618

55,589

79,472

43.0

6.5


523,054

400,251

587,232

46.7

12.3

MID

Merida

218,032

161,810

254,273

57.1

16.6


1,683,745

1,123,637

1,709,940

52.2

1.6

MTT

Minatitlan

12,115

7,446

10,079

35.4

(16.8)


94,879

61,962

65,668

6.0

(30.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,255

69,083

94,729

37.1

1.6


660,885

483,276

689,559

42.7

4.3

TAP

Tapachula

30,222

36,102

38,989

8.0

29.0


242,101

255,863

317,135

23.9

31.0

VER

Veracruz

123,754

84,294

112,382

33.3

(9.2)


925,202

643,342

803,336

24.9

(13.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,945

84,715

106,095

25.2

(2.6)


810,608

585,103

762,445

30.3

(5.9)

International Traffic

1,369,110

1,321,511

1,751,586

32.5

27.9


12,485,616

8,666,771

14,279,118

64.8

14.4

CUN

Cancun

1,301,415

1,237,207

1,653,404

33.6

27.0


11,781,655

8,129,187

13,467,783

65.7

14.3

CZM

Cozumel

20,700

28,766

39,035

35.7

88.6


277,507

243,899

348,794

43.0

25.7

HUX

Huatulco

2,366

2,438

2,165

(11.2)

(8.5)


106,685

18,083

64,240

255.3

(39.8)

MID

Merida

17,541

20,574

23,579

14.6

34.4


143,676

120,920

172,912

43.0

20.3

MTT

Minatitlan

864

815

1,562

91.7

80.8


5,480

4,080

8,262

102.5

50.8

OAX

Oaxaca

15,739

14,098

18,070

28.2

14.8


100,345

73,927

126,533

71.2

26.1

TAP

Tapachula

1,517

2,464

1,736

(29.5)

14.4


9,468

7,192

9,372

30.3

(1.0)

VER

Veracruz

6,871

10,512

9,464

(10.0)

37.7


46,552

51,764

62,573

20.9

34.4

VSA

Villahermosa

2,097

4,637

2,571

(44.6)

22.6


14,248

17,719

18,649

5.2

30.9

Traffic Total Mexico

2,915,346

2,669,223

3,543,252

32.7

21.5


23,564,174

18,137,183

26,079,079

43.8

10.7

CUN

Cancun

2,169,055

2,061,917

2,725,767

32.2

25.7


17,783,332

13,943,613

20,217,201

45.0

13.7

CZM

Cozumel

38,355

52,729

62,319

18.2

62.5


413,914

346,451

464,022

33.9

12.1

HUX

Huatulco

76,984

58,027

81,637

40.7

6.0


629,739

418,334

651,472

55.7

3.5

MID

Merida

235,573

182,384

277,852

52.3

17.9


1,827,421

1,244,557

1,882,852

51.3

3.0

MTT

Minatitlan

12,979

8,261

11,641

40.9

(10.3)


100,359

66,042

73,930

11.9

(26.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

108,994

83,181

112,799

35.6

3.5


761,230

557,203

816,092

46.5

7.2

TAP

Tapachula

31,739

38,566

40,725

5.6

28.3


251,569

263,055

326,507

24.1

29.8

VER

Veracruz

130,625

94,806

121,846

28.5

(6.7)


971,754

695,106

865,909

24.6

(10.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

111,042

89,352

108,666

21.6

(2.1)


824,856

602,822

781,094

29.6

(5.3)


Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









August


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

815,043

935,781

905,678

(3.2)

11.1


6,501,170

6,490,941

7,086,614

9.2

9.0

Domestic Traffic

733,331

872,000

819,719

(6.0)

11.8


5,801,363

6,173,739

6,467,266

4.8

11.5

International Traffic

81,712

63,781

85,959

34.8

5.2


699,807

317,202

619,348

95.3

(11.5)















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













August


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

929,410

865,436

1,210,803

39.9

30.3


6,591,052

5,036,353

8,922,406

77.2

35.4

MDE

Rionegro

681,701

620,779

905,638

45.9

32.8


4,782,801

3,467,579

6,611,937

90.7

38.2

EOH

Medellin

100,487

95,201

113,985

19.7

13.4


708,345

595,592

815,244

36.9

15.1

MTR

Monteria

87,511

100,086

134,785

34.7

54.0


647,864

632,739

1,029,932

62.8

59.0

APO

Carepa

19,548

19,647

22,887

16.5

17.1


143,361

131,589

185,984

41.3

29.7

UIB

Quibdo

32,500

27,027

32,160

19.0

(1.0)


246,693

183,534

230,624

25.7

(6.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,663

2,696

1,348

(50.0)

(82.4)


61,988

25,320

48,685

92.3

(21.5)

International Traffic

171,126

151,105

272,961

80.6

59.5


1,202,696

860,848

1,759,735

104.4

46.3

MDE

Rionegro

171,126

151,105

272,961

80.6

59.5


1,202,696

860,848

1,759,735

104.4

46.3

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,100,536

1,016,541

1,483,764

46.0

34.8


7,793,748

5,897,201

10,682,141

81.1

37.1

MDE

Rionegro

852,827

771,884

1,178,599

52.7

38.2


5,985,497

4,328,427

8,371,672

93.4

39.9

EOH

Medellin

100487

95,201

113,985

19.7

13.4


708,345

595,592

815,244

36.9

15.1

MTR

Monteria

87,511

100,086

134,785

34.7

54.0


647,864

632,739

1,029,932

62.8

59.0

APO

Carepa

19,548

19,647

22,887

16.5

17.1


143,361

131,589

185,984

41.3

29.7

UIB

Quibdo

32,500

27,027

32,160

19.0

(1.0)


246,693

183,534

230,624

25.7

(6.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,663

2,696

1,348

(50.0)

(82.4)


61,988

25,320

48,685

92.3

(21.5)














About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

