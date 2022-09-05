InventHelp Inventor Develops a Creative Personalized Purse (NPL-362)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a very creative person and I wanted others to be able to express themselves by being able to personalize their own bag," said an inventor from Naples, Fla., "so I invented AURORA'S DREAM."

The invention allows individuals to employ their creativity to produce a personalized accessory. They can express themselves to produce a work of art that may be quite a conversation piece. A vast array of materials could be used to create endless designs that are ornate in appearance and fashionable. The purse is easy to complete, fun, and entertaining. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

