BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, is displaying its industry-leading technologies and products to European customers at IFA 2022 in Berlin from Sept. 2-6. Dreame, whose cleaning products are widely popular in the European markets, are introducing their advanced technologies at the exhibition as better understand the needs of European users.

Dreame considers the exhibition a window to showcase new products and an important occasion to exchange with industry insiders. Joining the exhibition is also an important step for the brand's global development.

Dreame is presenting products of three main categories at IFA: cleaning robots, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. The company's latest products are ushering in a new era of fully automation in home cleaning, thanks to its innovation success with lightweight motors and technologies of AI Action and DualBoost 2.0 and more.

IFA 2022: Dreame Technology Presents Wide Range of Innovative Cleaning Products to European Consumers (PRNewswire)

Highlighted at the Dreame IFA booth is the new flagship robot: DreameBot L10s Ultra. DreameBot L10s Ultra is capable of completely automated, hands-free cleaning. With Dreame's advanced motor technology and exclusive DualBoost 2.0, DreameBot L10s Ultra provides thorough cleaning and features various functions, including vacuuming, mopping, automatic dust collection, mop washing, mop drying, water refilling, and cleaning solution adding. The large dust bags of 3L can free users from emptying the dust bag for around 2 months.

With Dreame's advanced AI Action, 3D structured light, and powerful RBG cameras, DreameBot L10s Ultra can accurately assess the environment and adjust path to clean effectively and avoid obstacles. It can support Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Users can just speak to their favorite voice assistant to start cleaning whenever they want. The lite model, DreameBot L10s Pro, which sports many of the same features (though without the automation provided by the base station) is also on display.

The Dreame H12 Steam cordless steam wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed to provide hard floor cleaning that eliminates even the toughest dried-on messes, with steam cleaning, hot water cleaning, and cool water cleaning,

At its core, H12 Steam features world-class high-speed motors with a maximum speed of 180,000 revolutions per minute. Powered by a high-capacity 8x 4,000mAh battery pack, the wet and dry vacuum delivers up to 45 minutes of hard floor cleaning. Dreame's also ensured convenience and a user-friendly cleaning experience with an advanced mess detection system, an edge-cleaning design, one-press self-cleaning and brush drying, an intuitive LED display, helpful voice prompts, and strong forward traction.

Another headlining wet and dry vacuum being presented is the Dreame M12. Adopting an advanced water circulation system and a powerful motor to deliver robust mopping and suction, it goes beyond hard floor cleaning with an ingenious detachable main unit which is usable as a handheld vacuum once its extension is attached.

Other new products on display include DreameBot D10s Pro, equipped with AI Action, intelligent path planning, obstacle avoidance, and DualBoost 1.0 auto-empty; DreameBot X10 Ultra equipped with AI Action, auto-empty, mop-washing, mop drying, automated mop installment and removal, and other advanced features; and the J10 cordless stick vacuum with incredibly powerful suction, a long-lasting battery, high-quality filtration, and an assortment of useful attachments. Dreame's array of already popular products, including T20, T30, D9 Max, D10 Plus, and W10 Pro, are also included for visitors to interact with at Dreame's booth.

"The whole team at Dreame is excited to be participating in IFA this year. We believe it is an important opportunity for us to show off our hard work and dedication to innovation and product design," said Yu Hao, CEO and founder of Dreame. "From the beginning, we have always insisted on placing consumers' needs at the core of our R&D efforts and building products. We hope to solve their problems and create completely new cleaning experiences."

Due to the rapid market growth and popularity of Dreame products throughout Germany and other European markets, following IFA 2022, Dreame plans to set up an office in Germany. This move should allow them to further develop their coordination with German retailers, build up a localized team to further expand their brand advantages, and better serve local consumers.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. The company is a global leader in smart technologies, owning over 1,300 authorized patents in the fields of high-speed digital motors, fluid mechanics, robot control, and SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping). Currently, the company focuses on four product categories: automated cleaning robots, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums and high-speed hair dryers. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Germany, France and South Korea.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dreametech.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreame Technology