Americans Feel Some Relief From Robotexts As Summer Comes To An End, According To RoboKiller Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller , the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts, identified that Americans received 10.8 billion robotexts in August , a 9% decrease from a month earlier. Interestingly, robocalls increased by 12% to 7.4 billion .

Robotexts declined for the first time since April 2022

Robotexts have far outpaced robocalls since the beginning of 2022. However, for the first time since April 2022, they declined month-over-month. While it appears scammers pumped the brakes in August, Americans can expect robotexts to ramp back up in the coming months as scammers get back to work on delivery and bank-related scams.

Despite drop in robotexts, robocalls increase in August

Robocalls related to car warranties, and health insurance-related scams were among the top robocalls to hit American phones last month. Though August saw more robocalls overall compared to July, car warranty calls decreased by 40% month-over-month, marking a 67% overall decrease in these scams since the government began cracking down on them in July . However, Americans shouldn't count this robocall category out as it is still the leading overall robocall, with health insurance calls trailing slowly behind.

Robotext Category Estimated Robotexts Estimated Spam Texts 10,882,877,564 Estimated Political Texts 7,416,583

Political robotexts and robocalls surge as midterm elections near

Meanwhile, political messages spiked , seemingly impervious to fluctuations in robocalls and robotexts at large. In August, Americans received 13 million political calls and 7.4 million political texts, increases of 75% and 89%, respectively. Messages related to voter support and donation requests led the way. Americans can expect to receive more and more of these messages as the 2022 midterms come into focus.

Tips on how to stop phone scams:

Don't answer phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information.

Download a spam text and call blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

About RoboKiller

With more than 12 million downloads and $400 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC.

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints.

