GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VirgilHR announces the launch of its new web-based platform, putting real-time, automated employment and labor law guidance at the HR team's fingertips. The disruptive SaaS platform empowers individual HR professionals and teams to make smart, well-informed employment and labor law decisions in the moment, without the need to research regulatory requirements.

VirgilHR Logo (PRNewswire)

VirgilHR Launches Web-Based Platform, Brings Real-Time, Self-Service Legal Guidance to HR Teams

As an HR leader with experience at both public companies and growth-stage technology startups, Jocelyn King, CEO & Founder of VirgilHR, has had the privilege of supporting executives and departments in all functions across the business.

"When we started building VirgilHR, we wanted to do two things — reduce the complexity and mitigate the risk of legal action from human error against companies and get HR professionals back to why they got into HR — building, growing, and nurturing great people and great cultures," said King. "With this evolution in our product, we've made it possible for every HR professional to have a real-time legal guide by their side."

VirgilHR hosts a proprietary database of employment and labor law requirements that helps HR professionals manage the compliance of employment decisions, including leave requests, final wages, and termination. HR team members can access real-time, prescriptive guidance across federal, state, and local employment and labor laws via the online web-based, self-service application.

As part of the product launch, HR professionals are eligible for a 30 day free trial of VirgilHR with access to all employment modules and all features including:

The VirgilHR chatbot built on smart, automation technology, which provides legal guidance to on labor and employment law queries in the moment, no research required

Educational content, developed by experienced labor and employment attorneys

Policy templates, which cover the newest labor and employment laws released across the country, to supplement employee handbooks

Register for access to the 30 day free trial at https://member.virgilhr.com/auth/register .

The platform helps HR professionals navigate the complexities of employment and labor law, close the knowledge gap, and empower HR teams to make compliant employment decisions with ease and confidence.

The company's early customers have come from organizations across the mid-market with small HR teams looking for efficiency gains; King sees growth for the business in manufacturing, construction, technology, government contracting, and medical services.

About VirgilHR

VirgilHR is the new evolution of HR compliance software, enabling HR professionals to spend more time on strategic objectives and less time on researching and tracking thousands of ever-changing employment and labor laws. Our mission is to help HR professionals navigate the growing employee complexities, close the knowledge gap and empower HR teams to make compliant employment decisions with ease and confidence.

Learn more at https://virgilhr.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirgilHR