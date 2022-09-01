Not a Work of Fiction: Book Retailer Pairs Online Sales with Charitable Giving

Online book retailer Booksio has just launched and pledged 10% of every book, audiobook, and magazine sale to customer-selected charities.

Booksio, a new online book retailer launching this month.

This woman-owned online retailer has more than 15+ million book and magazine titles available

Booksio (part of 360 Media Direct) will soon be the name on every print, digital, and audiobook fan's lips. This woman-owned online retailer has more than 15+ million book and magazine titles available, placing them securely in the top ten book retailers in the United States. But what makes them different is their philanthropic approach to business. While other companies may question WHAT they can gain, Booksio is more concerned with who they can help.

Every month, Booksio highlights one or two organizations as their featured charities. Chosen charities are promoted to the Booksio audience and receive 10% of all purchases for the duration of the month. Customers can also CHOOSE which charity benefits from their donation, allowing them to connect directly with the charity that resonates best with them. Customers will find the sign-up process to be user-friendly.

According to principal and co-founder Kelly Vucovich, "We wanted our values to drive Booksio's charitable giving. The list of charities we've brought together is passionate about both their work and the impact they're leaving on the world. They've made an enormous effort to make a difference, from providing a hot meal or working to overcome systemic inequalities."

Diverse Stories, One World

"We are so excited to share the Booksio mission," states Vucovich, "By tying this into the purchase of books and magazines, we're giving consumers a chance to give back and share in the joys, challenges, and knowledge of creators everywhere. And when those stories are told, the impact on our communities is much greater than financial support alone."

Booksio History

Booksio is part of the 360 Media Direct family of services, created through the acquisition of Hummingbird Digital Media in May 2020. Both organizations have a long history with the publishing industry, serving as digital fulfillment platforms for major and independent publishers and organizations.

Booksio will deliver digital books in EPUB or PDF formats and can be read using a web browser or the Booksio app, currently available for Apple and Android devices. Non-charitable organizations can partner with Booksio through branded storefronts and perks for employees or clients. More information can be found on www.booksio.com.

About 360 Media Direct: 360 Media Direct is a robust digital marketplace for data-driven customer acquisition and marketing execution. We help businesses grow and connect with new and existing customers to ensure long-term brand engagement, loyalty, and equity.

