Instacart Makes it Easier for Customers to Save On Groceries with Acquisition of Eversight

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced it has acquired Eversight , an AI-powered pricing and promotions platform for CPG brands and retailers. Since its founding in 2013, Eversight has brought CPG brands and retailers technologies tailor-made for the grocery industry, enabling brands and retailers to unlock optimal promotions and pricing that propel their business and create more compelling savings opportunities for customers.

Through Eversight's AI-powered, experimentation-based platform, CPG brands and retailers can continuously test customized pricing and promotions directly with their individual customers, at scale. This automates processes that have traditionally been highly manual and time-consuming and lets brands and retailers engage in shopper-centric optimization. With the company's technology for CPG brands, Eversight surfaces real-time, custom insights into the promotions that best resonate with customers and impact their buying decisions. For retail partners, Eversight lets them use their physical and digital storefronts to run ongoing individualized micro price point experiments at-scale.

Bringing together Eversight's deep expertise in pricing and promotions with Instacart's scale, partnerships, and machine learning technology provides an opportunity to transform pricing strategies and promotions for Instacart's partners. CPG brands and retailers will have access to new individualized and customized pricing tools and dynamic insights via Instacart that connect the dots between online and offline behavior to improve sales and growth, along with customers' experiences, no matter how they choose to shop. This creates a flywheel effect in which goods are priced at the sweet spot that drives more sales and growth for CPGs and retailers – all while unlocking even better promotions and pricing for customers.

"Giving everyone access to the food they love is core to Instacart's mission, and when it comes to grocery shopping, we know that every dollar matters. With higher inflation and the average cost of groceries up, we're taking even more steps to make food and daily essentials more affordable," said Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart. "By combining Eversight's leading pricing and promotions capabilities with Instacart's world-class teams and technology, we're positioned to deliver even more value to our brand and retail partners, while also creating more opportunities for customers to maximize their savings both in-store and online."

"We founded Eversight to help brands and retailers be more agile and consumer-centric with their pricing and promotions decisions. This is particularly critical in today's high inflation environment, with rapidly changing shopping behavior," said David Moran, Co-founder and Chairman of Eversight. "By joining Instacart, this technology can be scaled across online and offline pricing to help make buying groceries more affordable for everyone while also driving more value for CPGs and retailers. We're excited about our future together, as we build towards becoming one of the most strategic, valued technology platforms for our partners."

Eversight's approach can provide nuanced insights that help retailers and CPG brands quickly achieve their objectives, while delivering a meaningful impact for customers. For example, a CPG brand partner was looking to improve an in-store promotion's performance and wanted to make it more effective, but was concerned about the risks that come with trialing new offers in-store. With the help of Eversight, the brand was able to quickly make adjustments to the promotion, resulting in 10% incremental unit sales growth. The CPG replaced more than 100 weeks of the old promotion with the new offer. In another instance, a retail partner wanted to improve their customer pricing perceptions without sacrificing their business performance. In just five weeks of price experimentation, Eversight helped identify new price points that resonated with customers across 30 categories, leading to a 6% margin lift.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that we're delivering the right promotions to the right consumers. Eversight's real-world, real-time insights help us find the price point or promotion that resonates with our consumers and leads to a purchase," said Lynn Hemans, VP Consumer Intelligence & Analytics for The Hershey Company. "The capabilities that Eversight and Instacart can bring to market together have the potential to be a significant improvement in how CPG brands learn, test, and measure campaigns across the grocery industry."

"As a grocer serving 112 communities, we take our responsibility to provide affordable, fresh foods seriously, especially at a time when we know our customers are aiming to stretch their food dollars. Eversight's pricing insights position us to meet our customers' needs while creating value for our business," said Tom Henry, Chief Data Officer & Deputy Chief Information Officer for Schnucks. "We're excited for Eversight to join Instacart, another one of our long-standing, trusted technology partners. We're confident that by combining their efforts, they will enhance their capabilities, which will help us better engage our customers, grow our business, and nourish people's lives."

Eversight's CPG offerings will be part of the Instacart Ads product and technology suite, which provides CPG brand partners with highly-effective, measurable advertising opportunities and insights capabilities. For retailers, Eversight's retail technology will be part of the Instacart Platform , a suite of enterprise-grade solutions that enhance and digitize grocery retail to create an omnichannel experience for customers. Specifically, Eversight will be available to retailers through Carrot Insights, Instacart's data dashboard that tracks key performance and operational metrics for retailers to help optimize operations, provide more connected online and in-store shopping experiences, and make informed business decisions.

In addition to helping retailers and CPG brands independently surface the best pricing and promotions to their customers, Instacart offers a number of products and features designed to ensure grocery delivery and pickup are more affordable and accessible to everyone. This includes providing access to a variety of value and club retailers, fulfillment options like pickup and "No Rush" next-day delivery, payment options including EBT SNAP, as well as easy ways to discover promotions, coupons and discounts from the Instacart App Deals Tab. Instacart also recently introduced new benefits through its Instacart+ membership , including 5% cash back on pickup orders, and the new Instacart Chase card, which provides a 5% statement credit on all Instacart purchases.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 900 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across more than 13,000 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of busy people and families to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

