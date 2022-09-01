Children's Minnesota launches Shine Bright for Kids fundraiser to support kids fighting cancer and blood disorders

Donations during month-long campaign directly support the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the region

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Children's Minnesota invites the community to help children fighting cancer and blood disorders by donating to the Shine Bright for Kids fundraising campaign. Children's Minnesota is home to the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the Upper Midwest – caring for more than 3,500 children and teens every year. Donations of any size help support life-saving research, as well as services that ease the care journey for kids and their families, including music therapy and financial assistance.

Children's Minnesota Shine Bright for Kids fundraising campaign raises money for its Cancer and Blood Disorders program. (PRNewswire)

Learn more Shine Bright for Kids

"When you donate to Shine Bright for Kids this September, you help make the difference for thousands of kids and families living with a challenging diagnosis," said Jennifer Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "As a nonprofit health system, we rely on the support and generosity of the community to deliver the highly-specialized and compassionate care children fighting cancer and blood disorders deserve."

Text KidsMN to 50155 to donate now.

The community can support Shine Bright for Kids by donating directly to Children's Minnesota or shopping at one of more than 20 participating businesses. Donations fund everything from the latest treatments and research to activities that allow kids to be kids, such as music therapy and Star Studio, the in-house TV channel. Donations also help alleviate some of the financial burden for families by covering expenses like meals and parking as well as providing overnight accommodations for those traveling from out of town.

The Shine Bright for Kids campaign includes generous contributions from Prime Therapeutics, Pediatric Surgical Associates, OneLessWire, the Weed family, Rahr Corporation, Heroes for Hope and many more partners.

For more information about the campaign, to make an online donation or to join as a partnering business, visit: childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids ExpertsTM in our region, Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

Children’s Minnesota Logo (PRNewsfoto/Children's Minnesota) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children's Minnesota