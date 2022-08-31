Kimberly Pearson, COO of Osage Casinos, "We are thrilled to begin using the QCI Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Casinos and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI unified gaming platform has been deployed at the seven Osage Casino locations in Oklahoma. Training will begin soon for their Marketing, Casino Operations and Player Development teams.

"We evaluated several tools and decided on QCI for many reasons. Their AI technology is more advanced than anything else we have seen on the market. Leveraging QCI's platform allows our team to quickly identify revenue opportunities, execute and evaluate campaigns and elevate our player development efforts. And lastly, because we liked the idea of meeting with their team on a weekly basis and having our input drive the development of the tool," said Kimberly Pearson, COO of Osage Casinos.

"We are honored that Osage Casinos chose the QCI Platform. QCI's commitment is to ensure that the team at Osage is empowered by tools running on the finest grain of data to execute their programs with care and precision. Through our ongoing weekly meetings, we look forward to partnering with Osage in their journey to deliver on their brand promise every day," commented Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI.

ABOUT Osage Casinos

Before 2002, as Indian gaming received federal approval, the Osage Tribal Council created the Osage Tribe Gaming Enterprise Board. This group today provides oversight for the business entity known as Osage Casino Hotel. The Osage Nation uses revenues from the Osage Casinos to Fund tribal government & programs, provide for the general welfare of the tribe and its members, promote tribal economic development, support charitable organizations to help fund operations of local government agencies of the Osage Nation. For more information visit osagecasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 55 casino resorts in North American and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

