CORCORAN WELCOMES LATEST GLOBAL AFFILIATE IN TURKS AND CAICOS

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its newest global affiliate with the launch of Corcoran Turks and Caicos, owned and led by Stephanie Leathers and Katherine Baryluk. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks the fifth Caribbean market that the firm has entered in just over two years.

Corcoran logo (PRNewsfoto/The Corcoran Group) (PRNewswire)

A British archipelago of 40 low-lying coral islands in the Atlantic Ocean, and just a 3-hour flight to New York City, Turks and Caicos is the ultimate destination for snorkelers, scuba enthusiasts, and anyone else on the hunt for water sport-ready clear oceans and thriving marina life. The islands are also home to the third largest coral system in the world, and Grace Bay Beach in particular has won Best Beach Destination numerous times. Known also for its incredible year-round weather, Turks and Caicos is a perfect fit for Corcoran's continued expansion globally.

"Arriving in Turks and Caicos is an exciting moment for us, and it's a beautiful second-home market that is going to provide strong opportunities for our wider network," said Liebman. "Stephanie and Katherine are very talented real estate professionals with impressive experience in international markets, and they're always on the lookout for new opportunities to elevate their business. Their ability to show value to their clients, especially in new development, will prove invaluable in the region and I'm looking forward to all they'll achieve as part of our inimitable group."

All long-time residents of the Turks and Caicos Islands, the ownership team began working together in 2006. Leathers' background is well versed in new construction pre-sales, and she has been lauded as a top-selling residential condominium salesperson in Downtown Athens, Georgia. Leathers' first project in Athens, a 138 residential and commercial tower, boasted 98 sales before ground-breaking and a full-sell out prior to completion. Baryluk has long been considered a private island specialist and her comprehensive knowledge of the region, plus her cutting-edge marketing expertise elevates the concierge service they are able to provide their clients. An industry leader in Turks and Caicos, in 2012 she successfully brokered the record-breaking sale of Emerald Cay, a unique private island for $19.5M. Rounding out the leadership team is Andrew Ashcroft, a second-generation Belizean with 18 years of experience in banking, hospitality, finance and development throughout the Caribbean. In 2021, Ashcroft developed the Alaia Belize Marriott Autograph Collection, a 20-acre master-planned hotel and condominium property, which sold out 100 residences in just three years.

"When invited to establish Corcoran's presence in Turks and Caicos, we were immediately impressed by the brand's marketing strength, established name in the new development arena, and of course, the incredible opportunity for a robust network of referrals through several key feeder markets," said Leathers. "Our combined wealth of knowledge and expertise in the region coupled with the power of the Corcoran brand will allow us to stand out and bring the best possible real estate experience to our clients and agents alike. We're thrilled for what's ahead."

Corcoran Turks & Caicos will welcome visitors to its new office on Providenciales in the coming weeks.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 170 offices and more than 6,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Advisors LLC (f/k/a Realogy Brokerage Group LLC) and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Corcoran Group