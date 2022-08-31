Brightstar Capital Partners Closes Investment in WindsorONE

NEW YORK and PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced it has closed its previously announced investment in WindsorONE ("the Company"), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of highly-crafted fabricated wood products for interior and exterior applications. The Company's products primarily serve the rapidly growing repair and remodel market. Craig Flynn, CEO of WindsorONE, and his senior management team will continue to lead the Company moving forward.

The signing of the transaction's definitive agreement was announced on July 27.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Petaluma, California, WindsorONE is a family-owned business that serves as a leading manufacturer of craftsman primed wood trim boards, moldings, shiplap, and other fabricated wood products for interior and exterior applications. The Company manufactures 100 percent of its products in the U.S. through its facilities in Willits, CA and Surry, VA, and utilizes a vertically integrated model to source its raw materials. WindsorONE stands proudly behind its high-quality products, providing industry-leading warranties to its customers.

"With the completion of this investment, we are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and working closely with Craig and the rest of the WindsorONE management team to continue growing this exceptional company," said Roger Bulloch, Partner at Brightstar.

"Our team is excited to hit the ground running with Brightstar and utilize their operational and strategic expertise, and their capital to increase our capacity and suite of products and take WindsorONE to the next level," said Mr. Flynn.

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP acted as legal advisor for WindsorONE along with financial advisor Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor for Brightstar along with financial advisor Nomura Securities International, Inc.

About WindsorONE

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in closely held family, founder, or entrepreneur-owned businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us & Us" approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

