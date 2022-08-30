Leveling the Playing Field for Black Suppliers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis and the National Business League today launched the inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program. The program also announced the addition of a diverse group of eight corporate partners that will enhance the development and business opportunities for participating companies. See attached for a complete list.

15 businesses to participate, representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities

Program adds eight corporate partners to enhance development and business opportunities for participants

Important steps based on a successful pilot in which participating companies either won or were considered for contracts on some of Stellantis' most significant marketing and vehicle programs

At scale, program will create equity for more than 2.9 million Black businesses in future contracting and procurement opportunities

Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) today launched the inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program, a group of 15 Black-owned businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities.

The program also announced the addition of a diverse group of eight corporate partners that will enhance the development and business opportunities for participating companies. Corporate partners include additional auto manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, finance, banking and other business service providers. Complete list of companies and corporate partners attached.

These important developments build on a successful pilot in which participating companies either secured or were considered for contracts on some of Stellantis' most significant marketing projects and vehicle programs, such as the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. The pilot ran from October 2021 to February 2022.

"These are exciting next steps for the Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program on its journey to ensure that all Black business enterprises and suppliers have an equitable and inclusive stake in the global marketplace," said Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis – North America. "The launch of the inaugural collective and addition of outstanding corporate partners ensures the program will be a sustainable source of significant business and development opportunities for Black businesses, entrepreneurs and communities for many years to come."

Moving forward, Stellantis will continue to provide resources to NBL to support continued development of the online portal at the heart of the program. Detroit-based Computech Corporation is the program's website portal developer.

Stellantis and NBL will also continue to create the virtual training tools that comprise the program's resource marketplace. This marketplace will provide access to capital, mentorship and executive coaching, supplier training and development, bid posting, match-making and much more. During the pilot, the group actively participated in coursework on these topics and also benefited from direct interaction with Stellantis leaders, business experts and Tier 1 suppliers.

The program's new corporate partners will contribute their expertise to expand on an already rich menu of development tools available through the resource marketplace.

"Launching the inaugural collective of the Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program is an important milestone moment on the road to leveling the playing field and achieving economic justice for Black communities and millions of Black businesses," said Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, president and CEO of the NBL. "The program is expected to realize 20-30% of the untapped potential of Black businesses. The goal is to develop sustainable Black businesses that will impact local and global economies, creating jobs through entrepreneurship and growing the number of Black businesses of all sizes."

At scale, the program will create equity for more than 2.9 million Black businesses in future contracting and procurement opportunities enabling future success.

National Business League

Booker T. Washington founded the National Business League on August 23, 1900. It is the first and largest nonprofit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian Black business, and professional trade association in the country. It has 120,000 members nationwide and 125+ Fortune 500 corporate partners, with regional offices in Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles and national headquarters in Washington, DC, as well as city league chapters throughout all 50 states and internationally. The organization advocates for the interest of 3.2 million Black businesses throughout the United States and the Pan-African diaspora. www.nationalbusinessleague.org

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

