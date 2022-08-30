Iscoe Law Wants Protections for Pedestrian Safety

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, says that walking is a way of life for both residents and visitors in Florida. Yet, not enough has been done to protect pedestrians' safety while they are on foot for vacations, school, church, and work. In fact, a recent report reveals that the metro area of Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach-Miami was 13th among the United States' most dangerous metropolitan areas for pedestrians between 2010 and 2019.

Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. (PRNewswire)

"According to the report by Smart Growth America, an organization focused on pedestrian safety, there were 1,675 pedestrian fatalities during this time period (the last for which data is available) or 2.8 deaths per 100,000 residents in South Florida alone," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "Florida had 5,893 pedestrian deaths during the same decade."

Suppose you were recently injured in a pedestrian accident. In that case, you need to know that you have legal rights, including the right to compensation for your injuries. Secure your rights by speaking with an experienced Palm Beach County pedestrian accident lawyer as soon as possible after learning about your injuries.

Causes of Pedestrian Accidents

Being hit by a car while walking can be one of the most traumatic experiences someone might ever face. Unfortunately, with so many pedestrians on Florida roads, these accidents happen more and more every day. Understanding how they happen can help prevent them and help determine who is liable when one occurs. These accidents involve:

About Iscoe Law

Distracted Driving

Impaired Driving

Recklessness

Inclement Weather

Nighttime

Road Construction

Vehicles Turning Left

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in severe injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

Iscoe Law Firm (PRNewsfoto/Iscoe Law) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iscoe Law