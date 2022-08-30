Dihuni Announces NVIDIA GPU Parallelization and Optimization Services for Servers and Embedded Edge AI, Deep Learning, Machine Learning and HPC Performance

Advanced Parallel Computing Services for Multi-Core NVIDIA GPU Architecture

MCLEAN, Va., Aug 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dihuni, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Center and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, today announced advanced engineering services to help customers extract maximum performance from NVIDIA® GPU-based AI, deep learning, machine learning and HPC infrastructure.

"Dihuni has led the GPU server, workstation, and software space — and now we are excited to extend our offerings to include NVIDIA GPU performance optimization services," said Pranay Prakash, Chief Executive Officer at Dihuni. "Our customers are developing new applications or running existing applications on GPU infrastructure. However, to get the most out of these systems, GPU parallelization is required. As an outsourced service, our engineers help in reducing the cost and complexity involved in code analysis, hotspots identification, refactoring, and code parallelization so that customers can focus on their business use cases."

Dihuni's NVIDIA GPU optimization services include an assessment phase where its engineers work with customers to understand application data models and algorithms, identify hotspots, and determine if GPU-performance optimization is feasible. In the development phase, Dihuni engineers work on GPU kernel (CUDA® or OpenCL/OpenACC/OpenMP offload) design, development, and testing. Finally, after rigorous code tuning, Dihuni will functionally validate the new parallelized code against the original legacy code and determine performance gains. As part of an annual subscription, customers can also get periodic performance improvements as NVIDIA releases new products. Dihuni also provides training on parallel programming for customers who wish to increase their in-house expertise.

Free Promotional One-Hour GPU Performance Consulting

For a limited time, Dihuni will offer one-hour GPU performance optimization consulting at no cost to all of its Dihuni CognitX OptiReady GPU server customers. This option can be specified at the time of server purchase and is available as of today. This service will be in addition to a wide range of software options available today with CognitX OptiReady systems, such as preload of AI packages including TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, MXNet, NVIDIA TensorRT™, NVIDIA RAPIDS™, and more.

Dihuni's GPU performance optimization services are available with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU (coming soon), NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA A40 GPU, NVIDIA A30 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA A10 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA A16 Tensor Core GPU and NVIDIA RTX™ A6000, NVIDIA RTX A5000 and NVIDIA RTX A4000 GPUs. These GPUs are available with the OptiReady CognitX server portfolio which scales from single CPU and single GPU workstations to extreme performance dual CPU and eight NVLink® SXM4 GPU servers based on the NVIDIA HGX™ platform.

To learn more about Dihuni's GPU performance optimization services and to sign up for one-hour free consulting, please visit https://www.dihuni.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-high-performance-computing-hpc-solutions/gpu-parallelization-and-optimization-services/.

To learn more about Dihuni's overall AI & HPC solutions, visit https://www.dihuni.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-high-performance-computing-hpc-solutions/.

