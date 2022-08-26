IOU REPORTS Q2 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Company highlights strong net earnings and

a 98.5% increase in year to date loan originations vs. 2021.

Second quarter loan originations totalled US$59.0 million , representing an increase of 71.3% over Q2 2021.

Loans under management of $147.5 million in Q2 2022, representing an increase of 4.9% over Q1 2022 (and driven by an increase of 5.2% in the servicing portfolio).

Servicing and fee revenue of $4.5 million in Q2 2022, representing an increase of 14.8% over Q1 2022 (and an increase of 110.3% over Q2 2021).

Adjusted operating expense ratio decreased to 10.2% in Q2 2022 compared to 14.0% for Q2 2021, reflecting the impact of increased scale of the business on a year over year basis.

Net earnings of $0.9 million in Q2 2022 highlighting 5 consecutive quarters of positive earnings.

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today its results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

"IOU Financial continues to deliver on its promise to stakeholders by significantly increasing net earnings while continuing to invest the scalability of its operations and technology," said Robert Gloer, President and CEO. "Q2 originations were partially affected by normal seasonality but also included a new all-time company record of US$24.8 million in monthly originations in June."

IOU Financial originated a record US$118.6 million in loans in the first half ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 98.5% over the same period in 2021. The Company attributes a significant portion of its strong growth in loan originations to its successful transition from a balance sheet strategy (under which the Company traditionally funded loans to its balance sheet) to a marketplace strategy under which new loan originations are primarily being sold to institutional purchasers.

Loans under management increased, on average, 83.6% (First half 2022 vs. First half 2021), outpacing a 39.7% growth in operating expenses (on an adjusted basis) and helping to reduce the Company's Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio to 10.5% in the first half of 2022 (vs. 13.8% in the first half of 2021).

The Company continued to advance on its Post-Pandemic Growth Plan, first announced as part of its Q1 2021 Financial Results, based on three strategic pillars designed to support scalability and growth:

Technology innovation: The Company continues to invest in developing its proprietary IOU360 platform to better support Brokers, Merchants, Investors and internal stakeholders, all designed to support greater efficiencies and the long-term scalability of the business. In Q2 the Company started beta testing its new Broker Portal, including the industry leading QuickSubmit tool that will allow preferred brokers to drag and drop their loan applications directly into the IOU360 platform and reduce transaction time by over 95%.

Product expansion: The Company is committed to continue introducing innovative loan products to meet the needs of more small business owners as well as to achieve further differentiation in the market. On August 1, 2022 the Company announced its largest term loan product to date, the US$1.5 million and with terms up to 36 months. Previous product innovations include the August 2021 , and the November 2021 . Additional product innovations are planned and will be enabled by further development of the IOU360 platform in 2022. The Company is committed to continue introducing innovative loan products to meet the needs of more small business owners as well as to achieve further differentiation in the market. Onthe Company announced its largest term loan product to date, the IOU Financial Premier PLUS term loan for loan amounts of up toand with terms up to 36 months. Previous product innovations include the IOU Financial Cash-Back Loan launched in, and the IOU Financial 24-Month Loan launched in. Additional product innovations are planned and will be enabled by further development of the IOU360 platform in 2022.

Product distribution: The Company continues to expand its wholesale (IOU Financial) and retail (ZING Funding) distribution strategies to maximize its exposure to the economic recovery through both channels.

IOU Financial's strong first half 2022 loan originations and progress towards its strategic goals demonstrate the Company's continuing ability to leverage its marketplace strategy and make strategic investments to support scalable growth and create value for all stakeholders.

OUTLOOK

For all of 2022, the Company is targeting loan originations in the range of US$220M to US$260M while continuing to invest in growth and scalability.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company continues to focus on its marketplace strategy allowing it to accelerate loan origination growth. This strategy has the impact of placing more emphasis on servicing and fee revenue over interest revenue and cost of revenue associated with holding loans as part of a loan portfolio. Interest revenue decreased as the principal loan portfolio balance continues to wind down while servicing and fee revenue increased consistent with the increase in loan origination volume as well as the increase in the servicing portfolio.

Due to the wind down of the loan portfolio, there is no interest expense associated with the financing credit facilities in the first half of 2022 as IOU's two financing credit facilities were terminated in December 2020 and October 2021, respectively. Interest expense has also decreased in the quarter as the Company was able to use its financial resources to repurchase $2.0 million of its convertible debentures in the first half of 2022.

In addition, the marketplace strategy will render the provision for loan losses less significant as it relates to loans held on the balance sheet. IOU will continue to focus on cash collections on the remaining loan portfolio, which may give rise to reversals in the provision for loan losses and recoveries of loans previously written off.

Please refer to the table below for adjustments made to IFRS gross revenue and operating expenses. These adjustments serve as another measure of actual operating performance of the business.

Loan Originations: In Q2 2022, the Company funded US$59.0 million in loans (Q2 2021: US $34.4 million), representing an increase of 71.3% over the same period last year. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company funded US$118.6 million (First half 2021: US$59.7 million) representing an increase of 98.5% over the same period last year.

Servicing and Fee revenue: Servicing and fee revenue increased 110.3% to $4.5 million Q2 2022 over Q2 2021 and increased 120.3% (2022: $8.4 million) for the six-month period ended in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. More specifically, servicing and fee revenue growth is attributable to the near doubling of loan origination for the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 (US $118.6 million in 2022 vs US $59.7 million in 2021) and consequently the near doubling of total loans under management ($147.5M in 2022 vs $80.2M in 2021).

Adjusted Gross Revenue: Adjusted gross revenue increased to $4.5 million (2021: $2.4 million), representing an increase of 90.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Adjusted gross revenue increased to $8.4 million (2021: $4.6 million), representing an increase of 82.4% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Adjusted Net Revenue: Increased 84.0% to $4.4 million in Q2 2022 compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2021 due mainly to an increase in servicing and fee revenue of 110.3%. On a six-month basis, increased 91.1% to $8.4 million in 2022 compared to 2021.

Adjusted Operating Expenses: Adjusted operating expenses increased 36.6% to $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2021 mainly due to an increase in compensation and data services as the Company continues to support the future growth in loan originations by investing in innovation and resources as part of its 2021 Post-Pandemic Growth Plan (PPGP). Adjusted operating expenses increased 39.7% to $7.1 million for the first six month of 2022 compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2021.

The Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio, which is a measure of the Company's operating efficiency, decreased from 14.0% in Q2 2021 to 10.2% in Q2 2022 as average loans under management increased 88.7% (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021), outpacing a 36.6% growth in operating expenses (on an adjusted basis). For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, average loans under management increased 83.6% compared to 2021, outpacing a 39.7% growth in operating expenses (on an adjusted basis).

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss): IOU closed on its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 with an adjusted net earnings of $0.8 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $(0.3) million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. IOU closed on the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, with an adjusted net earnings of $1.2 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $(0.7) million for the same period last year.

IFRS Net Earnings (Loss): IOU closed on its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 with IFRS net earnings of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to IFRS net earnings of $0.01 million or $0.00 per share for the same period in 2021. IOU closed on the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, with IFRS net earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to IFRS net loss of $(0.1) million or $(0.00) per share for the same period last year.

Adjusted and IFRS net earnings (loss)







Three-month Six-Month For the period ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Interest revenue 24,166 232,598 59,943 824,210 Servicing & fee revenue 4,478,737 2,129,388 8,379,518 3,803,768 Adjusted Gross Revenue 4,502,903 2,361,986 8,439,461 4,627,978









Interest expense 204,653 352,568 443,487 677,000 Net recovery of loan losses (113,373) (388,020) (374,777) (430,221) Cost of Revenue 91,280 (35,453) 68,710 246,779









Adjusted Net Revenue 4,411,623 2,397,439 8,370,751 4,381,199 Adjusted operating expense 3,656,165 2,675,605 7,122,298 5,097,082 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) 755,458 (278,167) 1,248,453 (715,883) Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share 0.01 (0.00) 0.01 (0.00)









Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) 755,458 (278,167) 1,248,453 (715,883) Non-cash gain on sales of loans 2,310,113 1,586,130 4,713,951 2,688,811 Non-cash amortization of servicing asset (2,076,237) (1,193,981) (3,772,029) (1,917,979) Non-cash stock-based compensation (24,597) (80,588) (49,194) (101,019) Non-recurring cost-net (41,293) (22,640) (100,333) (22,640) Net Earnings (Loss) per IFRS 923,444 10,754 2,040,848 (68,710) Net Earnings (Loss) per Share 0.01 0.00 0.02 (0.00)

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US.. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating in excess of US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative method to evaluate performance. These measures include adjusted gross revenue, adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expense ratio, non- recurring gains and losses, adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per share. These financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. The definitions for certain non-IFRS financial measures are provided below.

Definitions

Adjusted gross revenue is defined as gross revenue prepared in accordance with IFRS for the period, plus amortization of servicing assets less gain on sale of loans. The Company uses adjusted gross revenue as another measure of financial performance. Specifically, it eliminates the non-cash gain on sale of loans and the non-cash amortization of servicing assets which influence operating results depending on the timing and amount of the loan sales.

Servicing and fee revenue is defined as gross revenue prepared in accordance with IFRS for the period, plus amortization of servicing assets less gain on sale of loans and less interest revenue. The Company uses servicing and fee revenue as another measure of financial performance. Specifically, it comprises those elements of revenue that most closely reflect the Company's shift to a marketplace strategy, which emphasizes the Company's servicing activities.

Adjusted net revenue is defined as adjusted gross revenue less cost of revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is calculated as follows: total operating expenses prepared in accordance with IFRS for the period less: stock-based compensation and non-recurring costs, plus non-recurring gains. The Company uses adjusted operating expenses as another measure of financial performance. Specifically, it eliminates non-cash stock-based compensation which is given at different times and prices and non-recurring costs and gains which affects operating results only periodically.

Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as follows: adjusted operating expenses divided by the average loans under management for the period, presented on an annualized basis. The six-month ratios are calculated on a three-point basis, using December, March and period end balances, presented on an annualized basis.

Non-Recurring Cost-net refers to adjustments to remove the impacts on operating expenses which are not incurred in the normal course of business and can fluctuate at different times and at various amounts.

The calculation of adjusted net (loss) earnings is defined as net (loss) earnings for the period prepared in accordance with IFRS less: non-cash gain on sale of loans and non-recurring gains, plus: non-cash amortization of servicing assets, stock-based compensation and non-recurring costs.

