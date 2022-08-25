SEPT. 5 DEADLINE APPROACHES FOR FOR FARM AID 2022 MEDIA CREDENTIALS

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid's deadline to make advance requests for credentials to attend this year's music and food festival is Monday, Sept. 5. After this date, media who request a credential will incur a $30 late fee.

All media attending the festival are required to obtain Farm Aid-issued press credentials, which will only be distributed to working reporters and photographers. The credentialing applications for Farm Aid 2022 should be completed online at www.farmaid.org/media. Festival media policies also are available for download.

Farm Aid 2022, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., will bring together family farmers and musician activists, with performances by Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

Members of the media who pre-register will receive credentials on the day of the festival at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. All freelance reporters and photographers must pre-register and provide proof of assignment. A limited number of credentials will be available at the venue for reporters only on the day of the show. Information about the time and location of media credentialing, as well as parking information and a schedule of events, will be made available to pre-registered media in September.

Venue and Farm Aid staff are following the latest CDC guidance and industry best practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including various precautions across the festival operation. Based on the latest local guidelines, neither reporters nor attendees are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test and/or vaccination for entry into Farm Aid 2022. Farm Aid will monitor the situation closely and update protocols as warranted leading up to Sept. 24. Be sure to check FarmAid.org for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change. No refunds will be offered due to changed requirements.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2022 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $64 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

