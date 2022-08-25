GALIANO GOLD PROVIDES NKRAN DRILLING UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to provide an update of drilling results at Nkran following the completion of an infill drilling program at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE, NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.

Effective February 28, 2022, Nkran has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.1 Mt at 2.09 g/t for 814 kozs indicated and 1.3 Mt at 2.23 g/t for 96 kozs inferred. The 2022 infill drilling program was designed to enhance confidence in the indicated Mineral Resource and explore for potential extensions of mineralization at Nkran.

Drilling has intercepted several high-grade intervals within and below the resource shell as described in National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Asanko Gold Mine, Ashanti Region, Ghana, effective date February 28, 20221 and confirms continuity of mineralization within areas where higher levels of confidence were warranted. Results are currently being incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which is expected to support an updated Mineral Reserve Estimate anticipated in Q1 2023.

Nkran Infill Drilling Highlights

24 diamond drill holes totalling 8,116m have been drilled at Nkran in 2022. Highlighted intercepts include:

Hole NKDD22-100: 16 meters @ 47.3 g/t gold from 13.6m and 41 meters @ 3.0 g/t gold from 135.4m

Hole NKDD22-099: 11 meters @ 27.6 g/t gold from 259m

Hole NKDD22-083: 49 meters @ 3.4 g/t gold from 261.7m and 58.50 meters @ 3.5 g/t gold from 336m

Hole NKDD22-086: 16 meters @ 5.4 g/t gold from 191m

Hole NKDD22-080: 45 meters @ 2.3 g/t gold from 107m

Hole NKDD22-105: 8 meters @ 10.4 g/t gold from 109m

Hole NKDD22-106: 59 meters @ 2.7 g/t gold from 330m

Nkran Overview (See Table 1 for full drilling results)

The Nkran pit is located immediately adjacent to the 5.8 million tonne per annum processing plant, and has historically yielded the highest average mined grades on the Asankrangwa Belt and contributed significant cash flows to the AGM. During the mining of cut 2, Nkran produced 15.2M tonnes at 1.63 g/t and reported metallurgical recoveries of 94%.

"We are encouraged by these results which demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralization below the previously mined portions of the Nkran deposit," said Matt Badylak President and Chief Executive Officer. "This deposit has historically yielded significant cash flows due to its proximity to the processing plant, elevated grade profile and favourable metallurgy. It is important to note that mineralization extends below the current resource shell and remains open at depth. Going forward, we anticipate Nkran to be a key deposit in our upcoming Life of Mine Plan and are excited to incorporate these latest drilling results into an updated Technical Report scheduled for release in Q1 2023."

Nkran Geology and Cross Sections

The Nkran geological setting is typical of the Asankrangwa belt with a sedimentary sequence of interlayered shale, siltstone, and sandstone. Two granitic bodies intrude along shear zones that control mineralization which dips steeply to the northwest along with the sheared host stratigraphy.

Table 1. Intercepts for 2022 Nkran infill drilling 2,3,4

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Intercept Description NKDD22-077 927.9 936.15 8.25 1.2 8.25m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-077 945 960 15 1.7 15.00m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-077 965 973.2 8.2 2 8.20m @ 2.0 g/t NKDD22-077 977 981 4 0.8 4.00m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-077 1004 1014 10 1.5 10.00m @ 1.5 g/t NKDD22-078 1 3 2 1.1 2.00m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-078 17 27 10 5.7 10.00m @ 5.7 g/t NKDD22-078 31 35 4 2.3 4.00m @ 2.3 g/t NKDD22-078 52 54 2 0.6 2.00m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-078 66 86 20 1.5 20.00m @ 1.5 g/t NKDD22-078 91 112 21 2 21.00m @ 2.0 g/t NKDD22-078 116 137 21 1.8 21.00m @ 1.8 g/t NKDD22-078 142 151 9 2.6 9.00m @ 2.6 g/t NKDD22-078 159 171 12 1.7 12.00m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-079 15 19 4 1.2 4.00m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-079 46.8 57 10.2 2 10.20m @ 2.0 g/t NKDD22-079 91.6 96 4.4 5.2 4.40m @ 5.2 g/t NKDD22-079 100 120.7 20.7 1.5 20.70m @ 1.5 g/t NKDD22-079 145.4 176 30.6 2.5 30.60m @ 2.5 g/t NKDD22-080 73 75 2 0.6 2.00m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-080 90.72 98.75 8.03 0.8 8.03m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-080 107 152.3 45.3 2.3 45.30m @ 2.3 g/t NKDD22-080 157.15 161 3.85 1.6 3.85m @ 1.6 g/t NKDD22-080 165.2 176 10.8 4 10.80m @ 4.0 g/t NKDD22-080 219 222.6 3.6 0.4 3.60m @ 0.4 g/t NKDD22-081 29.7 75 45.3 1.5 45.30m @ 1.5 g/t NKDD22-081 91 94 3 0.9 3.00m @ 0.9 g/t NKDD22-081 161 172 11 1.8 11.00m @ 1.8 g/t NKDD22-081 204 207 3 3.3 3.00m @ 3.3 g/t NKDD22-081 215.3 217.8 2.5 4.3 2.50m @ 4.3 g/t NKDD22-083 55.9 66.3 10.4 1.1 10.40m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-083 73 88 15 1.4 15.00m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-083 102 106 4 0.9 4.00m @ 0.9 g/t NKDD22-083 114 124 10 0.6 10.00m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-083 129 131 2 0.8 2.00m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-083 157 162 5 0.5 5.00m @ 0.5 g/t NKDD22-083 207.6 213 5.4 4.6 5.40m @ 4.6 g/t NKDD22-083 221 224 3 3 3.00m @ 3.0 g/t NKDD22-083 230 238 8 1.6 8.00m @ 1.6 g/t NKDD22-083 242 256 14 1.7 14.00m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-083 261.7 310.6 48.9 3.4 48.90m @ 3.4 g/t NKDD22-083 315 330 15 1.4 15.00m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-083 336 394.5 58.5 3.5 58.50m @ 3.5 g/t NKDD22-083 400 402 2 0.7 2.00m @ 0.7 g/t NKDD22-083 408.1 411.6 3.5 0.5 3.50m @ 0.5 g/t NKDD22-083 415 428.4 13.4 0.8 13.40m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-083 442.4 453 10.6 0.9 10.60m @ 0.9 g/t NKDD22-084 71.36 75.25 3.89 3.8 3.89m @ 3.8 g/t NKDD22-084 86 93 7 2.3 7.00m @ 2.3 g/t NKDD22-084 101.18 107.65 6.47 1.8 6.47m @ 1.8 g/t NKDD22-084 115.7 120 4.3 2.4 4.30m @ 2.4 g/t NKDD22-084 124 128.45 4.45 1.2 4.45m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-084 170 175 5 1.4 5.00m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-084 183 188 5 1.4 5.00m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-084 201.91 206 4.09 2.7 4.09m @ 2.7 g/t NKDD22-084 211.77 224 12.23 3.9 12.23m @ 3.9 g/t NKDD22-086 55.65 62 6.35 1.2 6.35m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-086 66.5 81.2 14.7 0.8 14.70m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-086 87 97.5 10.5 1.3 10.50m @ 1.3 g/t NKDD22-086 102 106 4 3.7 4.00m @ 3.7 g/t NKDD22-086 112 121 9 2.4 9.00m @ 2.4 g/t NKDD22-086 124.68 136.86 12.18 3.3 12.18m @ 3.3 g/t NKDD22-086 145.3 149 3.7 1.6 3.70m @ 1.6 g/t NKDD22-086 154 159 5 1.9 5.00m @ 1.9 g/t NKDD22-086 168 170 2 1 2.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-086 181 186 5 4.4 5.00m @ 4.4 g/t NKDD22-086 191 207 16 5.4 16.00m @ 5.4 g/t NKDD22-088 166 170 4 0.6 4.00m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-088 184 191 7 0.7 7.00m @ 0.7 g/t NKDD22-088 203.9 218.57 14.67 1.1 14.67m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-088 258 268.86 10.86 0.7 10.86m @ 0.7 g/t NKDD22-089 44 57.2 13.2 1.2 13.20m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-089 63 65 2 6.5 2.00m @ 6.5 g/t NKDD22-089 72.82 77 4.18 0.8 4.18m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-089 98 103 5 1.1 5.00m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-089 107 111 4 3.2 4.00m @ 3.2 g/t NKDD22-089 164 170 6 1.2 6.00m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-089 180 183 3 2.6 3.00m @ 2.6 g/t NKDD22-089 197 205.2 8.2 1 8.20m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-089 214 219 5 1 5.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-089 229.4 234 4.6 0.6 4.60m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-089 241.2 257 15.8 2.6 15.80m @ 2.6 g/t NKDD22-089 289 303.2 14.2 1.7 14.20m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-089 327 336.15 9.15 1.2 9.15m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-091 124 142 18 2.7 18.00m @ 2.7 g/t NKDD22-091 166 173 7 0.7 7.00m @ 0.7 g/t NKDD22-091 180 183 3 3.6 3.00m @ 3.6 g/t NKDD22-091 202 204 2 1.4 2.00m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-091 208 237.5 29.5 1 29.50m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-091 242.5 263.3 20.8 1.1 20.80m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-091 266.8 272.7 5.9 1.3 5.90m @ 1.3 g/t NKDD22-091 278.7 336.4 57.7 3.4 57.70m @ 3.4 g/t NKDD22-091 432 435.3 3.3 0.7 3.30m @ 0.7 g/t NKDD22-092 63 66 3 1 3.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-092 89.5 94 4.5 1.9 4.50m @ 1.9 g/t NKDD22-092 140 142 2 0.9 2.00m @ 0.9 g/t NKDD22-092 154 166 12 0.9 12.00m @ 0.9 g/t NKDD22-092 172 176.9 4.9 1 4.90m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-092 189.84 211.65 21.81 5 21.81m @ 5.0 g/t NKDD22-092 215.4 234 18.6 1 18.60m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-092 240 242 2 2.9 2.00m @ 2.9 g/t NKDD22-092 249 252 3 1.7 3.00m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-092 282 284.2 2.2 1.7 2.20m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-092 318.6 324.2 5.6 1.2 5.60m @ 1.2 g/t NKDD22-093 108.6 114 5.4 0.6 5.40m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-094 149.2 157 7.8 15.9 7.80m @ 15.9 g/t NKDD22-094 198 200.7 2.7 2.8 2.70m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-097 1.2 5 3.8 4.7 3.80m @ 4.7 g/t NKDD22-097 47.5 54.3 6.8 3 6.80m @ 3.0 g/t NKDD22-097 66.3 69.5 3.2 0.6 3.20m @ 0.6 g/t NKDD22-097 79.7 81.8 2.1 8.5 2.10m @ 8.5 g/t NKDD22-097 92.8 123 30.2 1.8 30.20m @ 1.8 g/t NKDD22-097 134.1 136.4 2.3 1 2.30m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-097 152.2 155 2.8 0.9 2.80m @ 0.9 g/t NKDD22-097 172.3 199.3 27 1.1 27.00m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-097 205.7 208 2.3 2.8 2.30m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-097 231 256.2 25.2 1.4 25.20m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-098 212 214 2 0.8 2.00m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-098 248.5 250.5 2 1 2.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-098 270 278 8 4.6 8.00m @ 4.6 g/t NKDD22-098 284 297 13 1.3 13.00m @ 1.3 g/t NKDD22-099 66 69 3 3.9 3.00m @ 3.9 g/t NKDD22-099 259 270.3 11.3 27.6 11.30m @ 27.6 g/t NKDD22-099 284.4 343.2 58.8 2.4 58.80m @ 2.4 g/t NKDD22-100 4 8.4 4.4 2 4.40m @ 2.0 g/t NKDD22-100 13.6 30 16.4 47.3 16.40m @ 47.3 g/t NKDD22-100 33.2 44.3 11.1 5.2 11.10m @ 5.2 g/t NKDD22-100 47.9 52.9 5 2.6 5.00m @ 2.6 g/t NKDD22-100 58.5 60.9 2.4 1.1 2.40m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-100 67.5 104 36.5 2.1 36.50m @ 2.1 g/t NKDD22-100 107.5 131 23.5 2.8 23.50m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-100 135.4 176.2 40.8 3 40.80m @ 3.0 g/t NKDD22-100 210.6 217.1 6.5 2.1 6.50m @ 2.1 g/t NKDD22-100 227.6 232 4.4 1.4 4.40m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-100 236 244 8 1.8 8.00m @ 1.8 g/t NKDD22-101 133 143 10 1.4 10.00m @ 1.4 g/t NKDD22-101 164 168 4 2.4 4.00m @ 2.4 g/t NKDD22-101 176 183 7 1 7.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-101 215 219.6 4.6 2.2 4.60m @ 2.2 g/t NKDD22-101 247.7 269 21.3 2.7 21.30m @ 2.7 g/t NKDD22-101 300 305 5 1.1 5.00m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-101 319.32 343 23.68 2.8 23.68m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-101 416.8 426 9.2 0.7 9.20m @ 0.7 g/t NKDD22-101 432 436 4 1.7 4.00m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-101 442 447 5 1.9 5.00m @ 1.9 g/t NKDD22-101 457 461 4 0.3 4.00m @ 0.3 g/t NKDD22-101 498 503 5 1.1 5.00m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-102 55 59 4 2 4.00m @ 2.0 g/t NKDD22-102 259 264.4 5.4 1 5.40m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-102 280.9 287 6.1 8.7 6.10m @ 8.7 g/t NKDD22-102 292 299.3 7.3 0.4 7.30m @ 0.4 g/t NKDD22-102 302.35 335 32.65 2.3 32.65m @ 2.3 g/t NKDD22-102 339.4 346.4 7 1.5 7.00m @ 1.5 g/t NKDD22-102 352.5 355.5 3 1 3.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-102 362 365 3 1 3.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-103 112 114 2 3 2.00m @ 3.0 g/t NKDD22-103 119.7 134 14.3 2.8 14.30m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-103 237 240 3 1 3.00m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-103 375 378 3 7.8 3.00m @ 7.8 g/t NKDD22-103 383 405 22 2.8 22.00m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-103 409 418.4 9.4 2.7 9.40m @ 2.7 g/t NKDD22-103 421.7 428 6.3 2.5 6.30m @ 2.5 g/t NKDD22-103 476.6 483.7 7.1 0.8 7.10m @ 0.8 g/t NKDD22-104 72 75.12 3.12 3.5 3.12m @ 3.5 g/t NKDD22-104 327.6 343.6 16 9.5 16.00m @ 9.5 g/t NKDD22-104 364 366.5 2.5 1.1 2.50m @ 1.1 g/t NKDD22-104 383 386 3 2.8 3.00m @ 2.8 g/t NKDD22-105 109 117 8 10.4 8.00m @ 10.4 g/t NKDD22-105 322 348 26 1.7 26.00m @ 1.7 g/t NKDD22-105 354 370 16 1.5 16.00m @ 1.5 g/t NKDD22-105 380.6 387 6.4 1 6.40m @ 1.0 g/t NKDD22-106 319 323.8 4.8 3.8 4.80m @ 3.8 g/t NKDD22-106 330 389 59 2.7 59.00m @ 2.7 g/t NKDD22-107 198 203.8 5.8 2.4 5.80m @ 2.4 g/t

Notes: 1. Refer to Section 14.3.7 of the AGM's NI 43-101 Technical Report, effective date February 28, 2022. 2. Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient information to calculate true widths. However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible. 3. Intervals are calculated with the assumptions of > 0.5 g/t and < 3m of internal waste and displayed as weighted averages. 4. Includes results from Diamond and RC drilling.

Qualified Person and QA/QC

Chris Pettman P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Galiano, is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Pettman is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Data Verification and Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed by reviewing all data and supervising its compilation. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of data collected and verified under his supervision No quality assurance/quality control issues have been identified to date. Mr. Pettman is not independent of Galiano.

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano Gold into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples. All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Intertek Minerals Ltd. does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking. Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both. Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano. It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano's vision is to build a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive M&A activities and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

