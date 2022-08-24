Ron Simon & Associates Files First Lawsuit in the Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with Dion G. Rassias and Jill Johnston of The Beasley Firm LLC, filed a lawsuit in the Wendy's E. Coli O157 outbreak on behalf of a woman who was hospitalized after consuming a Baconator with French fries at a local Wendy's in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Although there are 37 confirmed cases now, we expect that number to grow as more victims are identified."

According to the CDC, as of August 21st, there were 37 laboratory-confirmed E. coli victims associated with this outbreak in 4 Midwestern states (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania), including at least 10 who have been hospitalized. E. coli is a bacteria that is usually transmitted through human feces.

During an interview this morning, national food poisoning lawyer Ron Simon stated:

"The victims all appear to have eaten sandwiches at Wendy's, each containing Romaine lettuce. As such, Wendy's has removed Romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in that region. Although there are 37 confirmed cases now, we expect that number to grow as more victims are identified."

The lawsuit was filed against Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers of New York, LLC, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on behalf of Vanessa Camarillo. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Ms. Camarillo purchased a Baconator from a local Wendy's, and shortly thereafter began to experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, and bloody diarrhea, a symptom of STEC poisoning. On July 29th, she was forced to seek medical treatment at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was admitted due to the severity of her condition.

Ms. Camarillo continues to recover from salmonella food poisoning.

The Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Likely Linked to Romain Lettuce

On August 17th, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health and regulatory officials in several states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), announced a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7, a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) linked to illnesses in four Midwestern states. The investigation led to Wendy's removal of Romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in the region.

As of August 18, 2022, a total of 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported to CDC. Illness onset ranges from July 26 to August 8, 2022.

