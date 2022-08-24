La Roche-Posay Becomes the First-Ever Official Sunscreen of the US Open

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA and La Roche-Posay are excited to announce that La Roche-Posay has signed on to become the official sunscreen partner of the US Open. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States with one in five Americans developing skin cancer in their lifetime. Regular daily use of an SPF 15 or higher sunscreen reduces the risk of developing melanoma by 50 percent1.

Beginning with this year's US Open, La Roche-Posay will have a sun safety education booth in the South Plaza of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with two additional product sampling kiosks on the grounds. La Roche-Posay will be featured and sold in US Open Collection stores, and will also provide product for players.

"La Roche-Posay is proud to be the Official Sunscreen of the US Open. In 2010, La Roche-Posay introduced the SOS – Save Our Skin campaign to inform the public about the dangers of UV rays and the importance of practicing sun safe behaviors in order to prevent skin cancer. La Roche-Posay has strategically partnered with the US Open to advance our mission and promote sun safe behaviors on and off the court with complimentary sunscreen and skin education available to all attendees at the US Open." - Guillaume Monsel, Vice President of Marketing, La Roche-Posay USA.

"La Roche-Posay is an industry leader, committed to producing the best and most advanced sunscreen products," said Deanne Pownall, Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships, USTA. "It is fitting that they are the first ever official Sunscreen Partner of the US Open. Our fans and players will benefit from having La Roche-Posay products available to protect them while they are on-site or on-court."

The 2022 US Open begins with Fan Week on August 23. The main draw runs August 29-September 11.

La Roche-Posay is offering a sweepstakes to win four (4) free courtside tickets to attend the 2022 US Open on Thursday, September 8, for the Women's Semifinals. Click here to enter.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin). For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA, and Tik Tok @LaRochePosayUS

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

