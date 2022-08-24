CALIFIA FARMS LEVELS UP YOUR AT-HOME FALL LATTE WITH PUMPKIN SPICE OAT BARISTA

Latest oat barista offering joins brand's dairy-free seasonal lineup for the coziest café experience at home

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Leading plant-based beverage brand, Califia Farms, today is celebrating the return of pumpkin spice season with a delicious addition to its fall product lineup: Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista. This ultra-creamy, dairy-free item makes it easier than ever to create café-quality pumpkin spice lattes at home. It is available now through December at Target, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Amazon, HEB, as well as additional retailers nationwide.

Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista makes it easier than ever to create dairy-free, café-quality pumpkin spice lattes at home.

Inspired by the success of Califia's best-selling Oat Barista Blend, which is popular with professional baristas, Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista froths and steams beautifully and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, including real pumpkin puree plus cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. It joins the brand's original fan favorites, Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee with Almondmilk and Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer, which offer at-home baristas the perfect way to enjoy their coffee creations with fall's signature flavor.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista which gives oat milk fans an easy way to froth up their favorite seasonal oat lattes at home. Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista will launch as a limited-edition item this fall, alongside our ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Latte and Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "With the launch of Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista, Califia brings yet another reason to celebrate the season with a full variety of yummy plant-based options to make all types of seasonal coffee-house drinks at home."

Califia's fall seasonal items come packaged in a new, celebratory design that evokes the warm, festive magic of the season. As with all Califia products, these items are dairy-free, vegan, Kosher, and Non-GMO Certified.

NEW Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista - Create perfect café-quality pumpkin spice lattes from the comfort of your kitchen. Steam and froth right out of the refrigerator and add to espresso. It's a one-stop-shop for that festive fall flavor you love plus all the creaminess you crave without the dairy. Each sip delicately balances the natural sweetness of Califia's oat milk with the spicy warmth of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. $4.59 MSRP; 32oz cartons available at Target, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Amazon and HEB.

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Real pumpkin puree and fall spices like cinnamon and ginger meet creamy almond milk and smooth, 100% Arabica coffee, in this plant-based twist on a seasonal favorite. Made with simple, plant-based ingredients, the pumpkin spice flavor takes center stage here, while the cold brew provides the backdrop coffee flavor. The thick, creamy indulgent texture and perfectly sweet flavor make this fall-themed drink taste like a treat, yet it only has 14 grams of sugar per 12 ounce serving. Drink it on ice or warm it up. Blend into smoothies or use in baking and desserts. $5.69 MSRP; 48oz bottles available at Target, Publix, Aldi, Kroger and Whole Foods.

Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer - Our plant-based pumpkin spice creamer brings back the fall flavors you love with ingredients that love you back. Made with creamy almond milk, real pumpkin puree, and warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, our Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer tastes like a slice of velvety pumpkin pie. It blends smoothly into hot or iced coffee and adds a cozy autumn flavor to pancakes, oats, and baking recipes. Best of all, it's made with ingredients you can feel good about — there's no dairy, nothing artificial, and only 3g of sugar and 20 calories per serving. $5.09 MSRP; 25.4oz bottles available at Target, Publix, Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods.

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy, and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, and brewed-to-blend coffees are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K., Australia, and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

