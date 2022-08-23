Wood Partners Opens Industrial-Inspired Community in Warehouse District of Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the grand opening of its latest luxury residential community, Alta Warehouse District.

Located at 402 W Lincoln Street in the historic Warehouse District of Downtown Phoenix, Alta Warehouse District is the third Wood Partners project to open in Downtown Phoenix. The community offers the perfect living space for professionals and students with its edgy, industrial-inspired look and feel. Alta Warehouse District was designed by CCBG Architects, a longtime business owner in the Warehouse District. Residents have access to a wide variety of local dining, shopping, and entertainment options within walking distance of the community, such as the world-renowned Pizzeria Bianco, Cobra Arcade Bar, and the Orpheum Theatre. Major attractions include Chase Field, Footprint Center, Symphony Hall, Arizona Federal Theater, and several other popular venues for residents to enjoy sporting events, concerts and more. Arizona State University Downtown Campus and other postsecondary educational institutions are also nearby.

"We are pleased to be one of the first communities to open in the Warehouse District with the unveiling of Alta Warehouse District," said Clay Richardson, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This modern, industrial-inspired community will serve as the perfect location for professionals looking to put down roots in the neighborhood and explore all that downtown Phoenix has to offer."

Alta Warehouse District offers 300 apartment homes comprised of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with many homes offering sweeping, unobstructed views of the Downtown Phoenix skyline. Each apartment home features top-of-the-line interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, and plank vinyl flooring. For added convenience, the homes also offer smart thermostats and electronic door entry and select units come with integrated audio packages.

Throughout the community, residents can take advantage of an abundance of thoughtful amenities, including an oversized lounge pool, an on-site dog park and bike shop, and a rooftop deck with grilling stations and views of downtown. Inside the clubhouse, residents can enjoy the community's exclusive speakeasy and cocktail lounge, as well as a professional fitness center and yoga studio. Additional amenities include a club room with a 12-foot TV wall, games and a photobooth, music and podcasting room, conference spaces and private micro-offices, and a complimentary coffee bar and cybercafé. An onsite convenience market offers residents grab-and-go snacks, cold market options, a variety of alcoholic drinks, and sundries at their convenience.

Alta Warehouse District is now leasing and managed by Wood Residential. For more information, visit altawarehousedistrict.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

