The Sister Accord® Foundation Announces The Ninth Annual Sister Accord® Day Celebration

Event Will Celebrate the Value of Sisterhood with a Powerful Lineup of Performers: Honor Business, Music Industry, and Community Leaders and Introduce New Initiatives Supporting Female Entrepreneurs and Students

CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, announced today The Ninth Annual Sister Accord® Day Celebration, which will take place on August 31, 2022, from 6:00-9:00 PM ET (with a pre-show performance starting at 5:40 ET). The hybrid in-person and virtual event will celebrate the value of sisterhood with a powerful lineup of performers; honor leaders in business, the music industry, and the community; and feature compelling conversations and a number of key announcements around The Sister Accord® initiatives that support female entrepreneurs and students. The landmark event, which is held each year at the Hilton Netherland Hotel in Cincinnati, has already sold out its 200 in-person tickets, with hundreds of additional attendees expected to attend virtually.

The Sister Accord® Foundation is dedicated to empowering girls and women, with the mission of teaching one billion girls and women how to love themselves and each other. The Foundation and its work are centered around three key pillars: to – through self-awareness and leadership development – educate girls and women, enlighten them of the power of sisterhood, and eradicate the bullying and violence they face.

In 2013, the City of Cincinnati proclaimed August 31st as The Sister Accord® Day. Since then, people around the world celebrate sisterhood on this day. As part of The Sister Accord® Day, Founder Sonia Jackson Myles encourages people to perform random acts of kindness on August 31st towards girls and women in their family or perfect strangers.

"We are living in very unusual times, and the need for true sisterhood has never been stronger. The Sister Accord® Day celebrates the power of sisterhood and honors those who are making a difference in their industries and communities by leading with love, kindness, and respect, which by the way, not only keeps the human in humanity, but as our leadership award recipients have demonstrated – makes great business sense. Together, we celebrate these leaders and learn from them and each other as we address the love deficit the world is currently experiencing," said Jackson Myles.

The Sister Accord® Leadership Award is presented annually to individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society at large, as well as personify The Sister Accord®'s three key pillars.

The 2022 Sister Accord® Leadership Award Honorees:

Barbara A. Turner, CRCP, President & CEO, Ohio National Financial Services: A Cincinnati native, Turner attended the University of Cincinnati and is a graduate of the SIFMA/Wharton Securities Industry Institute (SII). She was the first woman in the nation to complete the FINRA/Wharton Certified Regulatory Compliance Professional (CRCP) Program.

James Rhee, Founder, Red Helicopter: The former CEO of Ashley Stewart serves as the Johnson Chair of Entrepreneurship and is a Professor of Entrepreneurship at Howard University. Rhee is also the Executive in Residence and a strategic advisor at the MIT Leadership Center and holds an appointment as a Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Tracey V. Bell, CEO and Owner, The FM Omni-Channel Radio Station: Headquartered in Chicago, IL, The FM Omni-Channel is the largest streaming radio station in the world. With more than one million streams per month and a total listening time of 14 million minutes a month, the station reaches 113 countries across six continents.

Kristin Shrimplin, CEO, Women Helping Women: Through her role as CEO of Women Helping Women, Shrimplin has successfully driven policy, advocacy, and ground-breaking practices in the Greater Cincinnati region. She currently serves on the Cincinnati Mayor's Council on Gender Equality as well as holds leadership positions with statewide networks at Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence and Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble: As P&G's top brand builder, Pritchard sets the Company's multibillion dollar media, marketing, and advertising strategies and leads marketing innovations that guide communication and brand building for P&G's portfolio of brands. He believes in the power of brands to serve people while being a force for good and for growth through ethics, responsibility, community impact, diversity and inclusion, gender equality, and environmental sustainability.

Performers/Honorees:

Kenny Lattimore: The GRAMMY nominated artist has been hailed by The New York Times as a "modern soul man." Perhaps best known for his wedding staple song, "For You," Lattimore has garnered GRAMMY, Soul Train, and Stellar award nominations and was recognized with the NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist.

Victory Brinker: This incredible 10-year-old opera singer sings in eight languages with an over three octave range. Most recently, she was a Finalist on America's Got Talent.

Le'Andria Johnson: A powerhouse GRAMMY Award winning gospel recording artist, Johnson was the Season 3 winner of BET's Sunday Best. Her hit song, "Deliver Me" with Donald Lawrence, was nominated for "Song of the Year" at the GMA Dove Awards.

The evening will also include a tribute to Jackson Myles' late mother, Nella D. Jackson, with the playing of the recently released hit single, "When I Close My Eyes." With lyrics by Jackson Myles, and in collaboration with GRAMMY nominated musician, singer, songwriter, and producer, Paul Randolph, the song aims to inspire people who are dealing with grief and the loss of loved ones to heal through the power of memories. Download the song here: When I Close My Eyes Lyric Video

The agenda will start with a pre-show performance, in partnership with The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, by violinist, Alex Shambley and violist, Cristian Diaz. In addition to the honoree awards and performances, the evening will feature a fireside chat between Jackson Myles and honoree, Rhee, on finding success and happiness by leading with kindness. Jackson Myles will also share the latest initiatives from The Sister Accord® Foundation which include a variety of programs, grants, scholarships, and most recently its Accelerator program, which just finished its first session with six female entrepreneurs. The Accelerator program is designed to fuel the growth of existing female-owned businesses by providing monetary support (a $10,000 grant for each entrepreneur), business education, and mentorship – the tangible tools needed to scale a business. In support of education, female college students who attend the event will be eligible to apply for The Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship. Two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded following the event. Since late 2019, between The Sister Accord® Foundation and The Sister Accord®, LLC, over $175,000 in grants, scholarships, and financial support has been given.

To purchase a ticket to the virtual event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-sister-accord-day-celebration-on-august31-2022-tickets-381880233057

About The Sister Accord® Foundation

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ) is a 501c3 organization with three global areas of focus: educating girls and women, enlightening girls and women of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against girls and women. The Foundation is focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. As the founder of this organization, Sonia Jackson Myles is committed to have one billion girls and women pledge to live by the aforementioned principles. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord, LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe.

The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Well-Being.

