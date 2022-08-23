ADOLFSON & PETERSON CONSTRUCTION ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBER

Engineering and technology executive Joanne Schroeder joins Board of Directors for Minneapolis-based construction company

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a family-owned construction management and contracting company, today announced the election of Joanne Schroeder to its Board of Directors. The engineering and technology executive will serve a three-year term on the board.

Schroeder Headshot (PRNewswire)

"Joanne Schroeder's civil and environmental engineering experience and expertise in digital transformation will provide a unique perspective to our increasingly diverse board," said Brantley Barrow, Chairman of AP's Board of Directors. "Her entrepreneurial background, as well as her prior board experience with engineering and environmental construction companies and nonprofits, will be a welcome addition and help the company achieve continued growth and stability."

Schroeder was the founder of two engineering technology services companies, Environmental Data Solutions Group, LLC (EDSG) and E2 ManageTech (E2). Both companies provided software services that delivered global deployment of information management systems for Fortune 500 companies.

Schroeder is currently a vice president and executive officer at Arcadis, a global, publicly traded engineering consultancy headquartered in The Netherlands. She also chairs the Audit Committee for Goodwill OC, the largest nonprofit in Orange County, and is on the Advisory Council for the University of Southern California's Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

"AP is recognized throughout the industry for exceptional quality, safety and strong industry relationships," said Schroeder. "I'm looking forward to working with the board and executive leadership to help the organization continue to innovate and grow, while remaining good stewards of the environment."

Schroeder has an MBA from USC, a master's degree in Civil Engineering from UCLA and a bachelor's degree in Engineering from UCI. She is a member of the Private Directors Association and the Leadership Committee for 50/50 Women on Boards, and is active in The Teen Project, a nonprofit that rescues and supports victims of sex trafficking.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading national construction management firm and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). For more than 75 years, AP has remained a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining a solid safety record. The company offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments. It currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to clients, communities and employees, as well as a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed AP to remain an industry leader and dependable construction partner for decades. Find more information at www.a-p.com or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (PRNewsfoto/Adolfson & Peterson Construction) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adolfson & Peterson Construction