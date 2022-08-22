CertiProf Launches Professional Certification for OKR Masters

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiProf, a leader in professional certifications, has announced the launch of a new professional certification to assist professionals and companies that want to implement OKRs (Objective and Key Results), a powerful goal-setting tool used by many great companies such as Google, IBM, and Netflix.

Setting up OKRs aims to increase "employee-company" vision alignment, foster transparency, and encourage a focused and streamlined approach toward goal attainment.

OKRs promote company-wide collaboration, including everyone from top to bottom; each person can access everyone's OKRs and is encouraged to offer assistance.

This new program aims to make OKR popular so that many companies and professionals can learn, practice it and obtain the benefits achieved by adopting it. This objective is part of the DNA of CertiProf certifications that seek to make knowledge relevant to companies.

Key benefits of this certification include the following:

Write Key Results that measured the business outcome

Understand how to set OKR Scoring and Measurement

Learn the OKR Cycle

How to play the OKR Master/OKR Champion Role

How to implement OKRs

The new OKR certification program provides two certificates for those who pass the exam. OKR master, which is a role widely used in Latin America and North America, and OKR Champion, which is the role frequently used in Europe. By providing both certificates to candidates, we deliver a program that responds to the needs of each market.

"What makes CertiProf's OKR Master Professional Certificate unique is that we are one of the few certification bodies to offer this type of certificate, and our Authorized Training Partners teach the courses," said Gina Gillin, Managing Director at CertiProf. "The depth of knowledge in creating ambitious goals is an added value to professionals, and we believe all companies should be able to reach their most audacious goals."

This certification program was created and validated by our subject matter experts (SMEs) after a validation process of various sources of information, including best sellers, and heavily influenced by the thoughts of John Doerr and his well-known bibliographical work Measure What Matters.

CertiProf is a globally recognized certification body that includes a partner community with over 1,000+ training companies worldwide. More than 900,000 certified professionals have validated their knowledge of agile practices in programs such as Scrum, DevOps, Design Thinking, and OKR, among others. A complete list of CertiProf's professional certificates can be found here.

For more information about the OKR Master Professional Certificate, visit certiprof.com.

