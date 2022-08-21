RAD Diversified Announces Upcoming Inner Circle Limited Opening

RADD's Highly Sought-After Inner Circle Opening Doors For The First Time in Four Months

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Diversified ("RADD") is pleased to announce the re-opening of its elite Inner Circle program for a select number of new members.

RADD's exclusive Inner Circle was launched in 2015 as a way for interested real estate investors to partner with RADD on select properties and opportunities. RADD will host a live webinar for all interested investors on the August 22 at 7pm EST.

"Our Inner Circle is the upper echelon of our business. It's the top investment tier of RADD. We launched the program in 2015 at the urging of our shareholders and other stakeholders who wanted a way to invest directly alongside us in choice real estate opportunities," explains Co-founder and CEO Dutch Mendenhall.

"During our upcoming live event, we'll discuss the state of the real estate, offer a Q&A, and also highlight some of our recent success stories," Mendenhall continued. "Examples like our Inner Circle member Kitson, who turned a $20,000 investment into more than $90,000 partnering with us on a property in Big Bear, California."

"What we are most proud of with Inner Circle is the track record. Since launching it over seven years ago, not a single Inner Circle member has lost a penny on any deal they've participated on. We realize – and value – how special this is," added Co-founder Amy Vaughn.

Participation in Inner Circle is strictly limited to ensure a truly bespoke experience to each member.

Registration must be made in advance HERE , and an application must be completed prior to entry.

About RAD Diversified:

RAD Diversified is a real estate investment company that offers multiple ways to invest in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate assets.

Our RADD REIT adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in the underlying net asset value of its portfolio of assets. Since inception, RAD Diversified REIT and Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets. View our offering circular here

Additional information on RADD can be found at its website .

