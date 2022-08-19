Throwing Dude Space Camp - TDSC Brings Throwing to Life

Sci-Fi Elevates Throwing in Upcoming NFT Release – Join TDSC Waitlist

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary avatar profile NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here join the waitlist.

Sci-Fi Elevates Throwing in Upcoming NFT Release

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "on a gut level we felt it was time for something new in both sports and in sci-fi. A war story or winning and losing is the typical narrative. TDSC is about a universe where everyone lives the creative inspired life and pursues their passions for their own sake. Throwing is one such universal passion and TDSC takes on that exploration."

Innovating Sports with Sci-Fi and Vice Versa

TDSC is about living the creative inspired life and pursuing the joy of throwing and the joy of exploring. Space and sports have these in common. No matter your skill level, or where you come from in our universe, Throwing Dude Space Camp galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFT and will have a lot of fun doing it.

Over 650 Traits plus Surprises

We will also achieve greater rarity through the processes of constraining and information is randomly included with our Dudes. With over 70 throwing objects, rarity is deeper versus the other PFP NFT projects. Join our waitlist.

Bringing The Representation of Action to PFP NFTs

Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere earthly objects and include galactic and even mythical throwing. Click for TDSC waitlist.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may potentially include: our 57 planets art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more.

Our PFP NFT Dudes Arriving Fall 2022

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

Throwing Dude Space Camp logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Throwing Dude Space Camp