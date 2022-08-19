DotLab announces three granted patents for its non-invasive test for endometriosis, DotEndo™

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DotLab, a medical diagnostics company, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted three key patents for its technology focused on the diagnosis, assessment, and characterization of endometriosis. Via its clinical studies, DotLab has pioneered medical tests enabled by single-stranded, non-coding RNAs called microRNAs in circulating body fluids such as blood and saliva. The inventions embodied in the portfolio of granted patents – U.S. Patent No. 10,982,282, U.S. Patent No. 11,220,713, and U.S. Patent No. 11,315,660 B2 – also include the company's proprietary machine learning algorithms to detect, predict, diagnose, and monitor the presence or absence of the disease.

The training set for the DotEndo™ machine learning algorithm was developed via DotLab's EMPOWER clinical study, a prospective, observational, multi-center study run at endometriosis centers of excellence across the United States. EMPOWER is the most robust clinical study of its type ever performed, making it an excellent foundation for the commercial test.

"DotLab tackled a holy grail in women's health - endometriosis - which is notorious for its complex biology and the sheer scale of the unmet medical need," said DotLab's CEO Heather Bowerman. "We're proud to share the news of these inventions and intellectual property achievements, which are ultimately a much-needed win for millions of patients."

DotLab's validation study was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology , the official publication of the American Gynecological & Obstetrical Society, Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and Society of Gynecologic Surgeons.

Dot Laboratories, Inc. ("DotLab") is a female-founded, female-led company solving some of the world's most significant diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology. The company delivers clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need. The company is harnessing its expertise with novel, cutting-edge biomarkers and the power of machine learning to deliver non-invasive tests, starting with endometriosis. The company drives a paradigm shift in the identification and management of the disease.

