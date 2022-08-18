Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) - Next Level NFT Rarity

TDSC Launches This Fall – Join Our Waitlist

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- a revolutionary PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map.

Next Level NFT Rarity

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "we took the approach that we want every one of our 10,000 Dude members to be happy, so we created totally original art for over 650 traits. We created over 180 traits for clothing alone, body art and tattoos will show through some of our unique clothing which we call holo. We used our original art from our 57 planets as design material for our cut off bike jackets which we also designed. I could go on and on."

Over 650 Traits plus Surprises

We achieve greater rarity through the processes of constraining and information is randomly included with our Dudes. With over 70 throwing objects, rarity is deeper versus the other PFP NFT projects.

Innovating Sports with Sci-Fi and Vice Versa

TDSC is about living the creative inspired life and pursuing the joy of throwing and the joy of exploring. No matter your skill, or where you come from in our universe, TDSC galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing.

Bringing The Representation of Action to PFP NFTs

We cover a wide variety of other throwing sports. Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere earthly objects and include galactic and even mythical throwing.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may potentially include: our 57 planets art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFT and will have a lot of fun doing it.

Dudes Arriving Fall 2022

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

