NuggMD Now Offers Marijuana Telemedicine Service to 200M Americans with West Virginia Expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its service in West Virginia for just $139. Since its founding in 2015, NuggMD has connected over 1,000,000 patients to their medical marijuana physicians in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. West Virginia now marks the 19th state NuggMD services, providing coverage to 58% of Americans.

While the market is still in its infancy in West Virginia, the Tax Foundation estimates that once mature, it will generate over $38 million in excise taxes. To date, the Office of Medical Cannabis shows 26 active dispensary locations in the state owned by 12 companies. All of these dispensaries are listed as fully operational with product available to sell, although patients are advised to call ahead to confirm availability.

In addition to the state's 26 operational dispensaries, there are

nine operational growers,

five operational processors, and

just over 100 registered physicians.

As of August 4, 2022, the state has received 12,708 patient applications and approved 11,164. This averages to roughly 430 patients per dispensary and 1,240 patients per grower.

Since sales began, dispensaries report $9,018,768 in total sales and 1,134 pounds of medical cannabis sold.

"Medical marijuana has been legal in West Virginia for five years," says Kam Babazade, COO and Co-founder of NuggMD. "Still, the market is completely new. The first dispensary in the state, Trulieve, only opened last November and hasn't even experienced a full year of sales yet. This market has nowhere to go but up."

"It's so exciting to see cannabis take off in states that strongly opposed medical cannabis just a decade ago," said Collin Mann, CEO and NuggMD Co-founder. "This is life-changing for patients here. Before medical cannabis was legalized, patients still faced mandatory minimum sentences for tiny marijuana possession convictions."

"That's a good point," says Alex Milligan, CMO and NuggMD Co-founder. "If a person possesses less than 15 grams of cannabis without a state-issued medical marijuana card, prosecutors are required to dispose of the first offense, but after that, it's mandatory jail time if convicted. That's barbaric. We still have a long way to go with marijuana reform, and we're excited to continue helping more patients access a safer alternative to pharmaceuticals.."

Meanwhile, activists aren't waiting for statewide decriminalization. A pair of local decriminalization initiatives may reach the ballot in November, depending on whether the proponents can gather enough signatures by the deadline.

West Virginia's qualifying conditions for medical cannabis include severe chronic or intractable pain, cancer, MS, PTSD, and seizures. Prospective patients are encouraged to visit NuggMD.com/West-Virginia to see if they qualify today.

NuggMD's platform is available from 8 am till 10 pm seven days a week. No appointment is needed, and patients who don't qualify for West Virginia's medical cannabis program won't be charged for their evaluation.

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. They've connected over 1,000,000 patients face-to-face with their new medical marijuana doctors via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe every human being has the right to explore the benefits of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore every option in their journey to wellness. For further information, visit NuggMD.com/West-Virginia .

