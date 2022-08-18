Eliassen Group Further Enhances Talent Solutions Services and Expands West Coast Presence with Acquisition of Foothills Consulting Group

READING, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting company, has acquired Foothills Consulting Group, an IT Services company operating across Southern California.

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, Eliassen provides professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences.

Founded in 2004, Foothills Consulting Group, (FCG) has a long and successful history in the IT Services Industry, delivering technology services along a value continuum from individual IT resource augmentation to full IT project outsourcing. Since 2004 FCG has provided hundreds of clients with exceptional services -- based upon a foundation in sourcing exceptional IT talent – providing rapid and flexible service delivery with a strong focus on customer execution and quality.

The strategic partnership between Eliassen Group and FCG will also provide Eliassen Group clients with a wider range of services and access to an even greater professional network of proven candidate talent and experience. Furthermore, the acquisition of FCG aligns with Eliassen Group's ongoing focus on transformational growth and enhancing the client and consultant experience with an expansion of our west coast presence.

"Joining Eliassen Group offers our clients and consultants alike an expanded breadth of professional opportunities," said Phil Ashworth, FCG co-founder and Vice President, Operations. "Absolutely," agreed Patrick Johannes, FCG co-founder and Vice President, Business Development. "Not only are our consultants now connected to opportunities for roles nationwide, but our clients can benefit from expanded expertise in Eliassen Group's areas of specialty, including cloud, Agile, and software engineering."

"Foothills Consulting Group comes to Eliassen with a wealth of incredible talent and experience, and we share the same values that drive our business and that ultimately serve our clients," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Not only does FCG prioritize their employees, but they also emphasize a focus on culture and community, just as we do," added Tom Hart, President – Talent Solutions. "We're excited to welcome Foothills Consulting Group into the Eliassen community."

Founded in 2004, Foothills Consulting Group was created to be a different type of IT Services firm fusing the best traits of individual IT Resource Augmentation and IT Project Outsourcing. We assess and engage IT consultants across the SDLC spectrum to perform services for our clients who are addressing challenges in business process improvement, enterprise application integration, data engineering and analytics, project execution, and cyber security. We are committed to the success of our clients, the personal and professional growth of our consultants, and overall integrity and excellence in the information technology field.

