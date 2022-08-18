Community Brands Acquires BigSIS, a Fully Integrated Student Management Platform

Acquisition brings data and functions into an all-in-one solution for private and independent schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, has acquired BigSIS, a market-leading School Management and Student Information System (SIS) platform, expanding its capabilities to better meet the needs of private and independent schools.

BigSIS is a cloud-based, all-in-one school information system (SIS) that unifies the admission, enrollment, tuition, fundraising and academics functions. With a singular data model, schools can manage information from initial contact with prospective families and enrolled student experiences to fundraising related activities. The powerful flexibility of the BigSIS platform allows it to be at the heart of the school. Easy-to-use and accessible for all users, the platform enables a digital-first approach for everyday tasks that private schools must embrace to stay and remain competitive.

"I am thrilled to announce the acquisition of BigSIS," said Dave Wirta, Chief Executive Officer for Community Brands. "It is purpose-built for schools and expertly serves the next generation of parents, students and administrators seeking self-service and integrated data. BigSIS is strategically important for our K-12 customers given the increased demand for innovation in a post-pandemic world. Now more than ever, making the lives of administrators and teachers easier is critical, as is helping schools meet their enrollment and family retention goals to ensure financial sustainability."

The BigSIS platform elegantly simplifies student reporting and accelerates access to information. Families, teachers, and staff can access data from anywhere. Staff can create online forms to collect information and payments from the office or home. Teachers have intuitive access to log attendance, modify schedules, and directly communicate with their students and families.

In addition to the "school year" calendar, BigSIS allows schools to easily offer programs like after-care and summer camps to families without needing third party vendor or IT assistance. The ability to extend student records into alumni management is a key advantage for private and independent schools creating more sophisticated fundraising strategies.

"BigSIS is very powerful technology with self-service capability and flexibility that links administrative offices with everyone in the school," said BigSIS Founder Ben Alexandra. "Pairing BigSIS with the Community Brands portfolio provides schools of all sizes an all-in-one option. Schools can also integrate BigSIS with Ravenna Admissions and MIP Fund Accounting for an unparalleled offering."

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

