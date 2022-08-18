Colorado Family Lawyers from The Harris Law Firm Named to 2023 Best Lawyers

Fourteen Colorado divorce and family law attorneys from The Harris Law Firm have been recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™.

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of fourteen attorneys from The Harris Law Firm were recognized in this year's edition of Best Lawyers, a premier legal guide that recognizes the nation's most respected attorneys.

The firm's selections included six attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America and eight named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list, which features attorneys who've practiced for less than 10 years.

Attorneys named to Best Lawyers:

Richard Harris (Recognized since 2018)

Jennie Wray (Recognized since 2019)

Richard Zuber (Recognized since 2012)

Katherine Ellis (First year of selection)

Barbara Johnson-Stern (First year of selection)

Niceta Bradburn (First year of selection)

Attorneys named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Hannah Van Roekel (Recognized since 2021)

Jacob Allen (Recognized since 2022)

Kelley Cleveland (Recognized since 2022)

Jennifer Workman (Recognized since 2022)

Hannah Cope (First year of selection)

Dawn Gould (First year of selection)

Patrick Stordahl (First year of selection)

Kady Tran (First year of selection)

Best Lawyers recognizes top attorneys who have excelled in their practice while earning the respect and esteem of colleagues. Because the Best Lawyers methodology is based entirely on peer review, consumers and counsel in need of proven representation can feel confident about choosing attorneys who've been carefully vetted by their colleagues.

The Harris Law Firm is one of Colorado's largest family law firms. With a team of award-winning attorneys, the firm serves clients in matters involving divorce, family law, and estate planning from officers in Denver, Englewood, Evergreen, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

