Bank of America Awards More Than $1.2 Million to Atlanta Nonprofits

Grants to 53 organizations across region focus on basic needs, workforce development, and education in disadvantaged and vulnerable communities

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced more than $1.2 million in grants to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. Grants focus on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation) (PRNewswire)

While Atlanta's economy is recovering from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Georgia's unemployment rate (2.9%) is better than the national average (3.6%), the state has also added more jobs. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the state's jobs are at all-time high.

Employment is a key driver of economic mobility in Atlanta. That's why the bank is focused on building pathways to employment by supporting a range of workforce development and educational opportunities that will help vulnerable individuals and families stabilize and advance.

"Investing in partnerships with nonprofit organizations addressing issues like workforce development, food insecurity and affordable housing is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in Atlanta," said Al McRae, president, Bank of America Atlanta. "This recent philanthropic investment in Atlanta nonprofits is just one way Bank of America deploys capital locally to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community."

One Bank of America grant recipient is Georgia Justice Project (GJP). For 15 years, GJP has helped individuals clean up their criminal history to remove barriers to employment, housing and education. With this support from Bank of America, GJP will be able to help people leaving the criminal justice system become empowered members of our community.

"One mistake should not mean a lifetime without opportunity," said Georgia Justice Project's Executive Director, Doug Ammar. "This support from Bank of America will help Georgia Justice Project expand its commitment to Georgians who have been impacted by the criminal legal system and help marginalized people get a second chance. Our gratitude to Bank of America for furthering our mission to reduce crime and recidivism in our communities by empowering individuals to make positive changes in their lives."

The full list of organizations receiving grants are:

Asian American Resource Foundation

Atlanta Business League

Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency

Atlanta Police Foundation

Atlanta Victim Assistance

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation

Back on My Feet

Bigger Vision of Athens

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Atlanta

CHRIS 180

City of Refuge

Clark Atlanta University

Communities in Schools of Atlanta

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

Dalton State College Foundation

East Lake Foundation

Families First

Family Promise of Hall County

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia

Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter

Georgia Justice Project

Georgia Mountain Food Bank

Grady Health System

Grove Park Foundation

Jonathan's House Ministries

Junior Achievement of Georgia

La Amistad

Latin American Association

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Must Ministries

Nana Grants

Open Hand Atlanta

Partnership Against Domestic Violence

Per Scholas

Saint Joseph's Mercy Care Services

Shelters to Shutters

Strive International

Teach for America

The Posse Foundation

The Summit Counseling Center

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta

Trees Atlanta

United Negro College Fund

United Way of Greater Atlanta

University of Georgia Research Foundation

Urban League of Greater Columbus

Urban Health and Wellness

Women in Technology

Women Moving On

Year Up

Young Men's Christian Association of Athens, GA

- Young Women's Christian Organization of Athens, GA

Since 2017, Bank of America's nearly 5,000 Atlanta teammates have contributed over 255,000 volunteer hours and $30 million in grant support to organizations in metro Atlanta. These investments are part of the company's commitment to responsible growth to improve the financial lives of individuals, families, and communities across the state.

Learn more about Bank of America's Philanthropic Strategy

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,000 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 55 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporters may contact:

Matthew Daily, Bank of America

Phone: 1.404.607.2844

matthew.daily@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation