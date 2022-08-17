GTCR Forms Portfolio Resources Group to Support Portfolio Company Growth

Also Announces Hiring of Joe Rubino to Lead Efforts related to Information Security

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today the formation of its Portfolio Resources Group (PRG). PRG will be comprised of experienced functional leaders who can bring expertise, intellectual capital, vendor relationships and best practices in defined areas to support GTCR's investment teams and portfolio company leadership. The members of GTCR's Portfolio Resources Group are expected to bring enhanced capabilities and resources to aid in management's value creation plans. Consistent with GTCR's Leader's Strategy™ approach, PRG team members will work with a partnership orientation to collaboratively and constructively assist portfolio company leadership on key initiatives determined by management and company boards of directors.

"GTCR's approach is to be a constructive and value-added partner to our management leaders. Our industry domain expertise and our experience growing and transforming businesses are critical to being a good partner and building value alongside management. To further enhance the value-add that we can bring, we are investing in staff that will have expertise in specific functional areas, which will be available as a resource to our teams. The Portfolio Resources Group is a natural extension of the deep partnership we look to build with our executives and is expected to further the value creation that we can accomplish mutually," said Collin Roche, Managing Director and Co-CEO of GTCR.

As part of the Portfolio Resources Group, Travis Krueger, a Managing Director at GTCR, will continue to lead a team that provides data and analytics and portfolio support to assist GTCR's investment teams, investment committee and portfolio company management. Mr. Krueger joined GTCR in 2005 and has been instrumental in building the firm's capabilities to utilize data to develop insights on company performance and to better inform value creation plans. Mr. Krueger has also been a contributor to the creation of PRG and will be a key leader focused on driving impact at portfolio companies.

The PRG will supplement portfolio company support provided by the firm's investment teams as well as GTCR's in-house functional leaders in such areas as finance, legal, compliance, marketing/communications, leadership, information technology and ESG-DEI.

In conjunction with the formation of the Portfolio Resources Group, GTCR is announcing that Joe Rubino has joined as Managing Director, Information Security and Data Privacy. Mr. Rubino supports the firm's portfolio companies on key initiatives including cybersecurity, information management, data privacy and risk mitigation. Mr. Rubino has over two decades of security experience. He joins GTCR from HCL Software where he served as Vice President & Global Chief Information Security Officer, and previously he was Chief Information Security Officer for Bloomberg Industry Group. Before his private sector experience, Mr. Rubino spent 15 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, focused on data protection services and responsibilities.

Mr. Rubino joins other members of GTCR's Portfolio Resources Group who have joined the firm in the past year. Manoj Narayanan is a Managing Director with a focus on Technology and Digitization. Mr. Narayanan works with GTCR portfolio companies on enhancing technology infrastructure and undertaking transformative technology improvement initiatives. Most recently, Mr. Narayanan was CTO of Real Chemistry, and he was previously a Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. Katelyn Moorhead is Director of Procurement. Ms. Moorhead works on procurement and sourcing initiatives across the portfolio as well as vendor management and partnerships. Prior to joining GTCR, Ms. Moorhead was a Director at PwC in Chicago, working in procurement and strategic sourcing for middle market clients.

"Joe brings a wealth of experience to GTCR, and he will help our portfolio company leadership to better assess and manage security risks within their organization and to enhance data management generally. Given the risks in today's world, and with the rapid changes in security technology, it is important that GTCR offers support to our management teams in this critical area," said Aaron Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services & Technology at GTCR. "We expect that Joe, Manoj, Katelyn, working with Travis and others within our firm, will further enhance our ability to deploy best practices within our portfolio companies, ultimately helping to drive transformative change that is the hallmark of our investment approach. We will look to strategically add capabilities in other key functional areas over time."

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

