Clearwater Analytics to Feature Innovations in Investment Accounting at Clearwater Connect 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it will host its annual user conference, Clearwater Connect 2022, from September 13 to September 15, 2022, at the Boise Centre in Boise, Idaho.

Connect attendees will get a first look at the newest features and capabilities of the Clearwater platform and learn how these innovative technologies can be used to significantly boost business productivity and growth opportunities.

A Power-Packed Speaker Line-Up and an Immersive Educational Experience

The speaker lineup for Clearwater Connect 2022 includes a range of experts who rely on Clearwater's SaaS-based, state-of-the-art solutions, to conduct faster, accurate reporting to gain a competitive advantage. More than 500 experts in accounting and finance will have the opportunity to gain insights from some of the top minds in the industry, including business leaders from NAIC, PMA Asset Management, Transamerica and more. Some of our event speakers include:

Susan Agbenoto, Director of Investment Performance at Opus Investment Management

Dale Bruggeman , Chief, Policy and Development, Foreign Analysis and Administration at Ohio Department of Insurance

Courtney Clarke , Vice President, Institutional Portfolio Manager at PMA Asset Management, LLC

Bryan DeJonge , Investment Accounting Finance Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Eric Hansen , Senior Director Investment Reporting at Transamerica

Peter Kelly , Manager, Securities Valuation Office at the NAIC

Mandy Savage, Director, Investment Management and Assistant Treasurer at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Richelle Sugiyama , Investment Officer at Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho

Sandeep Sahai , Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics

Attendees can choose to attend sessions across three primary tracks. Both the Accounting and Operational Best Practices and the Market Insights tracks offer continuing education credits while attendees learn about industry-relevant topics and upcoming regulatory changes. The Clearwater Product Training track offers a deep dive into the Clearwater platform, with live product demonstrations on how Clearwater technology and services can simplify investment accounting and reporting. Conference attendees can also register for 1:1 sessions with Clearwater Analytics experts for the opportunity to learn more about solutions that address their specific business needs.

Additionally, Clearwater Connect will recognize the success and accomplishments of individuals, teams and firms during the Clearwater Connect 2022 Client Awards ceremony. Visit the Clearwater Connect 2022 Client awards site to learn about the six award categories and nominate your team or team members today.

Attend Special Networking Events

Attendees will explore the special networking events taking place throughout the conference and have multiple opportunities to mingle in-person with investment accounting enthusiasts who span the globe and represent major industries, including banks, investment houses, insurance companies, consumer finance companies, mortgage lenders, and real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others.

Connect participants are invited to share their own valuable knowledge and experiences in small group breakout sessions and learn from peers as they facilitate discussions on a wide range of topics uniquely relevant to investment operations.

This year's Connect takes place in Boise, near Clearwater Analytics' headquarters, and will host several days' worth of recreational activities to showcase the thriving urban culture of Boise and the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

"Clearwater's clients value best practices and connections, and this year, we're thrilled to offer them a variety of opportunities to gain essential knowledge and interact with both our team and each other," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Our goal is to inspire attendees with our strategic vision, innovative platform, and collective knowledge that promises to accelerate growth and streamline operations."

"This year, Clearwater Connect offers an immersive learning experience where the world's most influential institutions and market leaders will discuss, debate, and navigate the highly complex and ever-changing world of investment accounting and operations," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "From advances in risk management, to investment reporting, to the latest NAIC regulatory updates, a plethora of solutions to operations challenges will be unveiled at Clearwater Connect."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

