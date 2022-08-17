Alpha Omega Integration, LLC Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 5th Year in a Row

Explosive growth, performance, and hiring for Tysons/Vienna, Virginia Government Contractor

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration, LLC has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious list charts the aggressive growth of private companies throughout the United States. Alpha Omega's impressive arc has seen the company evolve in the federal contracting market from a yearly revenue of $500,000 to over $81 million in six years; growing over 37%+ in the past year.

CEO Gautam Ijoor proudly stated, "Alpha Omega's mission is to enable the US government to be the best in the world. Making the Inc. 5000 list five years in a row demonstrates our growth but just as important, it is a testament to the quality work done every day by our Alpha Omega staff and teams. We are an organization that does more than what our customers need us to do; we excel beyond expectations."

Alpha Omega is driving growth, earnings, and scale by pursuing disruptive innovation and customer service. One of the fastest-growing IT integrators in the market, Alpha Omega continues to evolve as an organization and in capabilities. It also upholds a culture of excellence for staff members and is a guardian of national infrastructure and defense. Customers include DoD, USDA, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Commerce including NOAA and Census Bureau.

Alpha Omega has been named a Virginia Best Places to Work eight years in a row, to the Washington Post Best Places to Work, and fastest-growing company awards from Maryland Tech Council, Washington Technology, and Virginia Business Magazine. With recruiting partnerships developing between universities and Alpha Omega, as well as mentoring programs and a culture of philanthropy and service, Alpha Omega fosters a community of servant leadership and fulfilling career opportunities.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA INTEGRATION: Alpha Omega provides high-quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers. We are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. We are also committed to integrating best practices and standardization in the areas of quality, service management, and security into everyday operations. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit https://alphaomegaintegration.com/

