Agora raises $20M Series A Led by Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of real estate firms with digital transformation

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, A rapidly growing vertical SaaS company, which develops a real estate investment management platform and financial products that optimize back-office operations and exceed investors' expectations for real estate firms, today announced it had raised a $20M Series A round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from Aleph.

The funding round will be used to further enhance Agora's real-estate investment management platform, continue to expand the industry-specific financial products offered to customers, and to capture a larger market share.

Agora is a fintech/SaaS company that helps real estate firms raise and preserve more capital by automating their back-office processes, increasing their investors' satisfaction, and providing them with advanced tools to optimize operational efficiency. Agora has helped real estate firms across the globe with a focus on North America. In total, these firms have over 14,000 investors, 23,000 investments, and $40B in Assets Under Management. With easy-to-use, customizable software that makes investment management simple, scalable, and highly secure, Agora automates everything from fundraising to investment management, to reporting, to payments, to secure document sharing and tax operations.

"As real estate firms grow, they raise more capital and close more deals. But that also means they have more assets to manage and investors to look after" said Bar Mor, Agora's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We use automation to help real estate firms function more professionally while building trust and credibility with their investors. Ultimately, we give real estate firms the ability to fundraise faster, save time on back office tasks, create timely, professional tax outcomes, and transfer funds to and from investors with a click of a button." Said Mor. "This funding round will help us expand our services, accelerate our growth, and expand our reach so we can continue to help our customers to grow faster, with optimal operational efficiency, and significant time savings on tedious, manual tasks.

"Real estate is the largest asset class in the world, yet the market still relies on legacy software providers. Agora is the first next-gen SaaS platform with the depth and breadth to meet the unique needs of developers and investors alike," said Jon Rosenbaum, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Agora's exceptional team and ambitious vision have made it a clear standout in the industry, and we look forward to partnering with them as they continue to scale."

Agora has reached significant milestones this year, including the launch of an advanced, powerful, and beautifully designed investor portal, and a new cutting-edge fundraising tool that transforms the way firms offer new investment opportunities to their investors. Agora plans to continue and improve the software, while expanding on additional financial products and services, creating a one-stop shop and a more comprehensive solution for its customers, including a fully automated payments processing service for both US domestic and cross-border payments operations, a solution that automates tax fillings and preparations at scale, tools for compliance management and more.

