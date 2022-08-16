THONON-LES-BAINS, France, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has come to France as the naming partner of the Festival International de Sports Extremes (FISE) Xperience Series BMX Freestyle Park competitions in Thonon-Les-Bains (August 13-15) and Le Havre (August 26-28), where it gets to witness the urban sports contenders from across the globe showing off their best tricks to wow the world.

Yadea Becomes BMX Freestyle Park Contests Naming Partner at FISE Xperience Series 2022, Fueling Speed and Passion in Thonon-les-Bains and Le Havre (PRNewswire)

Both athletes and audiences of FISE Xperience Series 2022 are greeted by some of Yadea's most popular e-scooters and given an opportunity to experience these battery-powered two-wheeler beasts firsthand, as part of the brand's efforts to celebrate the culture and spirit of action sports at one of the most anticipated competitions that unites Skateboard, Roller, Scooter and BMX riders worldwide.

Born in Montpellier in 1997, FISE is one of the biggest sports events in France, and over the past two decades, has attracted countless athletes to push the boundaries of human limits and inspire millions more worldwide.

Through the partnership with this event, Yadea aims to become another source of inspiration by bringing its latest innovations in the e-bike space that embody the fearless and adventurous spirit of youth culture. The visitors of FISE Xperience Thonon-les-Bains flocked to Yadea's booth to experience the power and speed of the C1S pro, C1S, G5, and C-Umi models that are equipped with technologies designed to unlock the new possibilities for e-mobility.

A true beast on the road, Yadea C1S electric scooter is a performance powerhouse, coupled with an elegant KISKA design that has clinched the Red Dot Design Award in 2020. The GTR 3.0 hub motor delivers exceptional acceleration power, enabling the e-scooter the reach 60km/h like a breeze. The intelligent battery management provides 9 levels of protection for the large-capacity lithium-ion battery that boasts longer range, gives riders peace of mind when traveling across a city.

Also shining under the spotlight is the G5 model which combines functionality, performance, and beauty into a classic and minimalistic structure. It features the GTR 3.0 broadband motor that is more than enough to handle maximum speed up to 45 km/h; the 220mm Hydraulic Disc Brakes that provide robust braking force; and a cold-rolled stainless-steel frame coated with electrophoresis and spray film to grant the skeleton unparalleled corrosion-resistant prosperity.

"We are proud to be a partner of FISE Xperience Series 2022 whose elements are also part of Yadea's DNA – the pioneering spirit, the perseverance to reach beyond limits, and the strong willpower that conquers challenges ahead. We are glad to take this opportunity to connect with our young audiences and reinforce those values which drive Yadea to fulfill its vision for the future of sustainable mobility," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Over the past year, Yadea's name has appeared in many global sporting events, including the XLETIX Challenge Berlin held last year, as a leading e-mobility solution provider whose brand image is synonymous with speed and passion. Through partnerships with the European major sporting competitions, Yadea has established itself as an innovative and localized company. Looking ahead, Yadea will continue to advance with its international branding strategy, catering to the green lifestyles in Europe and empowering the local consumers to open up a new form of urban commuting.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 90 countries and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide.

