The 3rd Alumni Economic Forum Opens in Arxan in Inner Mongolia

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, the 3rd Alumni Economic Forum opened in Arxan, Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, an expression of friendship among Hubei merchants and alumni, and a dialogue about new rural development.

With the theme of "Alumni Economy: a Dialogue between Rural Areas and Development", the forum invited over 300 famous alumni entrepreneurs and representatives of Hubei merchants to Arxan, to boost rural revitalization by means of the alumni economy and facilitate the high-quality development of Hinggan League, according to the Organizing Committee of the 3rd Alumni Economic Forum.

During the forum, Huang Li, Zhang Wenzhong and Liu Baolin gave keynote speeches on key fields. Hinggan League granted 7 representatives of alumni the "Rural Revitalization and Development Adviser Certificate", and signed agreements worth 9.2 billion RMB on 21 cooperative projects with partner enterprises in such fields as tourism, transportation and biotechnology.

In the roundtable discussion, presidents of famous universities such as Peking University and Wuhan University, experts, alumni organizations and alumni enterprises exchanged ideas, shared experience and built consensus on themes such as "deepening cooperation between universities and local areas and boosting rural revitalization", to provide support and strategies for the high-quality development of the local economy.

On the day, an opening ceremony of the 1st University Alumni Travel Season, which is aimed to fully promote the high-end tourism brand of "alumni" with alumni of universities as a bridge, and vigorously promote the high-quality development of the local economy by fostering "industrial clusters" with the strength of "circles of alumni".

Since successfully launched in Arxan in 2019, the Alumni Economic Forum has contributed a series of wise ideas and solutions to the high-quality economic development of Hinggan League and even Inner Mongolia. The alumni economy is becoming a new impetus for regional economic and urban competition, and Arxan is gradually turning into a "famous scenic spot" for the alumni economy in China.

