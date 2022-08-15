TASTYKAKE SWEETENS SNACK PORTFOLIO WITH ADDITION OF NEW MINI BUNDT CAKES

Philadelphia's iconic snack cake brand is bringing two new treats to stores near you!

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tastykake® brand is pleased to introduce Mini Bundt Cakes to its portfolio of delicious snacking treats. New Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes come in two flavors – Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Strawberry Flavored – and are available nationwide.

Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes are sure to delight consumers' tastebuds and elevate everyday snacking occasions. "We're incredibly excited to share these Mini Bundt Cakes with our loving fans," said Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager. "The unique mini size bundt is perfect for easy traveling and is ideal for little indulgences throughout the day."

Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes come in a pantry-ready box priced at $5.29 and contain five pouches of four mini bundts – perfect for on-the-go snacking.

Consumers can find Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes along with other iconic Tastykake items, such as Kandy Kakes®, Krimpets®, Juniors®, as well as pecan swirls, donuts, and pies.

To learn more, please visit www.tastykake.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About Tastykake:

A snack favorite since 1914, Tastykake® offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies, and donuts available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers. Celebrated for freshness and quality, the Tastykake product portfolio includes such classics as Krimpets, Kandy Kakes and Juniors. One taste of a Tastykake treat and you'll know why this brand has been a favorite of many for more than 100 years. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest baking companies in the U.S. For more information on Tastykake or Flowers Foods visit www.tastykake.com or www.flowersfoods.com.

