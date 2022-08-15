Simon® Announces Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the following promotions today.

Donald G. Frey has been promoted to serve as the Company's Executive Vice President and appointed Treasurer. Mr. Frey has been with Simon for approximately 12 years, most recently as the Company's Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer. Prior to Simon, Mr. Frey practiced law at Alston & Bird LLP and Dechert LLP for eight years and has over 20 years of capital markets and legal experience.

Matt Jackson has been promoted to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer. Mr. Jackson has been with Simon for approximately four years, as the Company's Vice President of Treasury & Capital Markets. Prior to joining Simon, Mr. Jackson spent approximately nine years with The Procter & Gamble Company and served in numerous progressive finance and operational positions.

"We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions," said Brian J. McDade, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Don and Matt have contributed in valuable ways, including navigating complex, successful re-financings and executing business process improvements. We congratulate Don and Matt on their new roles and look forward to their continued contributions."

About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

