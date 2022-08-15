Masterson Brings 25 Years of Construction Experience to Store Space

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage is excited to announce the hire of J. Scott Masterson as Vice President of Construction.

Masterson, a U.S. Navy Veteran, brings with him the same dedication and detail-oriented focus that first found him success in the fast-casual and specialty dining sectors. In the past 25 years, Masterson managed multimillion-dollar construction projects for high-profile clients, including Hard Rock International, Ruby Tuesday, and Darden, as well as Marriott Resorts and Hyatt Resorts.

"Joining Store Space presents a great opportunity to start a new construction team within a high-velocity industry," Masterson said. "Moving forward, I will be working to make on-time and under-budget developments a consistent and expected result."

Construction is one of the key components of the Store Space growth strategy, both in terms of remodeling existing properties as well as ground-up builds of new, state-of-the-art facilities.

For Stephen Harris, Store Space's President of Construction, it was Masterson's breadth of experience and skills that made him an ideal candidate.

"We're excited about Scott's diversity of talent and executive construction management experience," Harris said. "He has worked on a wide spectrum of challenging projects throughout his career, which benefitted from his decades-long experience. His comprehensive skill set in all levels of construction is invaluable to Store Space, bringing best practices to our organization for our go-forward strategy."

Store Space is a self-storage operator and third-party management company. Located in Winter Garden, FL, the Company currently owns, has under purchase agreement, and operates more than 100 properties in 20 states. The Company fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

