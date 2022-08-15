Invitation to Securitas' Investor update

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas welcomes representatives from the financial market and media to an online Investor update on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, starting at 2.00 p.m. CEST to approximately 4.00 p.m. CEST.

Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO and Andreas Lindback, CFO, will make an update on our strategy and announce new financial targets following the acquisition of Stanley Security. Tony Byerly, Global President Securitas Technology, will also participate and answer questions.

2.00 p.m. Presentation followed by a Q&A session

To follow the web cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts

Questions for the management can be placed by phone or through the webcast question form. To ask questions by phone, access to the teleconference register by clicking on the link To the teleconference

After the registration to the teleconference, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

If you register in beforehand, please note the telephone number and conference ID. Otherwise you need to register again.

A recorded version of the web cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/web casts in relation to publication of interim reports and investor presentations: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP, Communications & People; +46 10 470 30 20, press@securitas.com

Securitas is a leading intelligent security solutions partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 47 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 345,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

