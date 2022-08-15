FREEDOM PLASMA EXPANDS TO KENTUCKY

National Biotechnology Company Selects Louisville for New Location

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest independent blood-plasma donation center operator in the world is adding Kentucky to the states where it operates. The new center is in Louisville and will help meet the worldwide demand for blood-plasma. Freedom Plasma operates donation centers in 12 other states and is a subsidiary of ImmunoTek Bio Centers. Louisville marks the 67th center in the U.S. wholly designed, built, and operated by the organization.

To treat just one patient annually requires between 130 – 1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors.

The company has accepted more than six million donations from blood-plasma donors since it launched in 2013. Those donations provide much-needed plasma used to make plasma protein therapies and medicines for healthcare patients around the globe. These plasma-derived medicines treat immune disorders, rare diseases, burn victims, cancer patients, and a variety of other illnesses. To treat just one patient annually requires between 130 – 1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors.

"For patients with life-altering medical conditions, receiving donated plasma can mean the difference between life and death," said Jerome Parnell III, CEO of ImmunoTek. "Not only is plasma used to create valuable therapies and vaccines, but recent research also shows promise with plasma-derived therapies reducing or limiting the effects of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia."

Plasma is the golden liquid part of blood and has such a unique biologic make-up, that it cannot be made synthetically. The U.S. provides 2/3 of the plasma used worldwide and is one of the few countries that allow healthcare companies to financially compensate donors for their time donating plasma. Having a plasma donation center in a community also provides a major economic boost by creating jobs.

"We expect the economic impact of an operating center to be around $5 million annually," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operations Officer of ImmunoTek. "The community benefits from the construction of this new center, compensation for its donors, healthcare-oriented jobs, and the creation of a need for services from local small businesses; plus, our donors know they are helping save lives."

To be eligible to donate plasma, a medical screening is conducted by in-house medical professionals, along with a medical history and physical exam. Donating plasma is much like a blood donation. Plasma is removed from the blood through a safe, sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. The remaining red blood cells are returned to the donor. Plasma can be donated up to twice a week.

"Once people understand how desperately needed blood-plasma is for millions of people, they are willing to roll up their sleeves and donate," said Center Director Rachel Donlin. "We are excited to be part of the Louisville community."

Freedom Plasma's new location is at 8209 Preston Highway and will operate Tuesday – Saturday. Following the first week of operation, which is by appointment only, walk-in donors are welcome. If you need more information or want to make an appointment, call the center at 502-212-2230 or visit www.FreedomPlasma.com.

ABOUT FREEDOM PLASMA

Freedom Plasma was developed and is operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC in partnership with a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines. Freedom Plasma provides donors within the communities it serves the freedom to improve their financial position and help positively impact patients' lives who rely on plasma-based therapies. Each plasma donation is essential and provides patients the freedom to live healthier and happier lives.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 60 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving U.S. FDA-licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 more sites over the next three years. For more information, visit www.ImmunoTek.com.

