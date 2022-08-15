CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Tupperware Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware") (NYSE: TUP) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Tupperware, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Tupperware includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 15, 2022

Aggrieved Tupperware investors only have until August 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

