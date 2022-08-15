Boll & Branch Disrupts Bedding Industry Once Again with New Reserve Collection

Brand famously 'Loved by 3 U.S. Presidents' unveils ultra-premium bedding line featuring the world's rarest materials—again establishing a higher standard of luxury for the home goods category.

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boll & Branch introduced its Reserve Collection, creating yet another tipping point in the long-stagnant home goods industry. With Reserve, Boll & Branch has created a line of products that are the pinnacle of luxury, designed for the most discerning customers to meet the highest standards of ethics and sustainability.

Since its launch in 2014, Boll & Branch has revolutionized home textiles, counting millions of Americans and 3 U.S. Presidents as its customers. Boll & Branch broke conventions in the textile industry when it utilized 100% organic cotton for its Signature Collection, becoming the world's first bedding company to be Fair Trade USA™ Certified.

"In 2014, Boll & Branch disrupted the textile industry by making bedding products in a radically different, radically better way," said Scott Tannen, Founder and CEO. "With Reserve, we've effectively disrupted ourselves while pushing the industry to new heights. We've created a line of products superior to any other in the market, at any price point, and have done so with great care for the environment and the livelihoods of the women and men who proudly make each item."

The journey to Reserve started with the search for the highest quality 100% organic cotton on earth. While less than 1% of the world's cotton meets Boll & Branch standards, less than 0.04% meets Reserve's. The Reserve Collection further redefines ethical luxury and upsets the status quo by investing in the most premium materials and processes, all to create the most extraordinary experience. It's these standards that inspired Founder and Chief Designer Missy Tannen to find new limits for Boll & Branch fabrics.

"With our new Reserve Collection, I made it my goal to create the finest of everything by using the longest-staple organic cotton, the slowest time-honored traditions, and the very best manufacturing practices," said Missy Tannen. "One of the nine finishing steps that make our Reserve fabric exceptional is that every thread is finished in flame. This provides a natural glaze for a silky soft texture and liquid drape. Then we go further, incorporating beautiful couture details on every Reserve design. All of these steps make this collection truly unlike any other."

The Reserve Collection includes:

Reserve Sheet Sets & Duvet Sets made of the rarest, longest staple 100% organic cotton. It takes 25% longer than conventional mill time to spin the yarn for this special fabric.

Reserve Lattice Jacquard Sheet Set & Duvet Set made with our incredible Reserve threads and woven on a special loom in a distinctive hi-low lattice motif.

Reserve Lattice Quilt Set made of small-batch Reserve fabric, stitched in a lattice motif and finished with a bound and piped hem.

Reserve Cotton Bed Blanket made of the rarest 100% organic cotton whose yarns are micro combed for singular softness and luster, then woven in a lattice pattern.

Reserve Alpaca Lattice Throw Blanket & Decorative Pillow made of the highest grade baby alpaca wool that is 100% traceable, and woven with a lattice motif in oversized proportions.

The Reserve Collection arrives August 15, 2022 for pre-order, and officially launches August 29, 2022. Each style is made in small batches, and there are strict limits on the number of items each customer is allowed to purchase at one time. Sheet Sets begin at $458. Exclusively available at bollandbranch.com and Boll & Branch stores in Short Hills, NJ, Greenwich, CT, and Boca Raton, FL.

Learn more at bollandbranch.com/reserve.

About Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch is a leading designer and retailer of luxury home textiles, and the only bedding company managed from the source. All products such as sheet sets, towels, and blankets are expertly crafted from the finest sustainable materials, 100% traceable, and made free from toxins – guaranteeing a softer, more luxurious product. This steadfast commitment to bring sustainable business practices to the luxury home sector disrupted the industry for good. Boll & Branch has improved the livelihoods of thousands of textile workers around the world by investing in premiums paid directly to workers, and mandating fair wages and business practices. The company has become one of the largest e-commerce-first luxury home brands ever, and counts millions of Americans, including U.S. Presidents and countless celebrities, as its customers.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Small Girls PR

bollandbranch@smallgirlspr.com

Danielle Sih

press@bollandbranch.com

Boll & Branch unveils The Reserve Collection (PRNewsfoto/Boll & Branch) (PRNewswire)

