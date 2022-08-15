Amsel Medical Announces $1.5 million AFWERX TACFI Grant Award

Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) grants Amsel Medical significant further investment in support of improved urgent care for trauma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsel Medical Corporation today announced receipt of award and signing of a contract for a non-dilutive AFWERX Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) of $1.5 million augmenting its original $1M Phase II SBIR Grant.

This effort is sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory and will enable Amsel Medical to bridge its Phase II efforts towards Phase III commercial scaling. It facilitates the delivery of strategic capabilities to the U.S. Air Force, Special Operations Command, and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Amsel Medical's needle delivered temporary clamping device is targeted at reducing combat deaths resulting from non-compressible and junctional hemorrhage, especially subclavian injuries, which are a leading cause of fatalities in military trauma cases.

"Today the majority of military fatalities occur in the prehospital environment," said Amsel Medical CEO David Doster. "As a result, there is a need for a field deployable, minimally invasive, and effective tool to prevent exsanguination and aid in the urgent care of those wounded. This is core to Amsel's mission - saving limbs and saving lives for both those who serve, and to serve the broader public's need for improved trauma care."

"The ability to rapidly and effectively control non-compressible and junctional hemorrhage non-surgically will be critical in the future operating environment," said Colonel(ret) John Dorsch who served most recently as the U.S. Air Force's 24th Special Operations Wing surgeon general. "This initiative will provide a novel solution to control junctional hemorrhage not amenable to application of an external tourniquet."

"The mortality due to exsanguination associated with junctional and non-compressible hemorrhage in the battlefield prior to surgical intervention is extremely high, with a greater than 60 percent mortality amongst US combatants," said Col(ret). Dorsch. "Junctional hemorrhage due to trauma is also a major cause of mortality and morbidity for civilian trauma. The Amsel technology is a minimally invasive fine-needle delivery of a temporary clamp for fast, secure mechanical arterial occlusion with the ability to vary the degree of occlusion of the targeted vessel, minimizing the potential consequences of prolonged limb ischemia and reperfusion injury. When no longer required, the clamp can simply be removed, without the need for any surgical or additional interventional procedure."

About Amsel Medical Corporation

Amsel Medical Corporation is a medical device company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, delivering simple and secure technology for vessel and tubular structure occlusion. In addition to its temporary trauma solution, it is also commercializing a permanent implant (SCureClamp™ ) that is CE mark and FDA cleared. For more information please visit www.AmselMedical.com.

