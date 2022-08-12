VACATION GIVEAWAYS DEBUT AS INSTANT BRANDS EXPANDS EMPLOYEE REWARDS PROGRAM

Continued investment in workforce includes recognizing exemplary plant, distribution center employees

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot®, Pyrex® and more, continues to expand its employee rewards program to recognize its plant and distribution center employees' commitment. As part of Instant Brands' continuing investment in its workforce, the company is awarding 10 employees an all-expense paid vacation for two.

(PRNewsfoto/Instant Brands) (PRNewswire)

Instant Brands will hold two vacation rewards drawings at each of its five U.S.-based field locations over the next six months. The 10 winning employees may each select a predetermined 'warm weather' (Hawaii, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Diego) or 'cold weather' (Alaska, Boston, New York City, Seattle) location within the U.S. for their well-earned getaway.

"Our employees' commitment to helping us deliver our products is something we prioritize and reward within our culture," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "We appreciate our employees, and our expanded rewards program is designed to evolve so we can best celebrate their contributions in tangible ways."

The first vacation rewards drawings are for best attendance records from March 7 through June 30, 2022. More than 15 percent of Instant Brands' U.S.-based plant and distribution center workforce qualify for the first drawings.

The first vacation rewards drawing was held yesterday at Instant Brands' Byhalia, Miss., distribution center, where 25 of 156 employees qualified for the drawing.

Byhalia-based employee, Angela Savage, won the local drawing. Savage is a Quality Control Inspector with two years of service with Instant Brands. She is a resident of Memphis, Tenn.

Beyond Byhalia, Instant Brands will hold vacation drawings in the coming weeks at each of the company's additional U.S. manufacturing and distribution centers. The second round of vacation rewards drawings are for best attendance records from July 1 – Dec. 31, 2022, and winners will be announced in early 2023. As part of the company's 2021 recognition program, Instant Brands gave five employees a new 2022 Jeep Compass.

Instant Brands continues to grow its workforce to keep pace with consumer demand. To learn more about employment opportunities, visit Careers – Instant Brands.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

media@instantbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instant Brands